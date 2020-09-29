Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

01-02-04-05-15-20-23-24-31-32-33-44-46-48-50-51-55-61-66-68-70-75

(one, two, four, five, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-five)