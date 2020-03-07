Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

16-20-21-22-23-26-34-38-43-47-48-56-58-60-63-66-69-70-72-73

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three)