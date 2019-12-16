Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

09-10-14-17-18-27-31-33-35-37-40-44-52-53-61-64-65-66-74-79

(nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-four, seventy-nine)