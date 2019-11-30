Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

02-03-05-13-14-24-29-32-33-35-36-41-44-45-48-52-55-63-66-67-70-71

(two, three, five, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one)