Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

04-10-13-20-24-27-30-31-32-43-44-45-46-47-57-61-62-64-69-75

(four, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-five)