https://www.milfordmirror.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Keno-game-14493913.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:
02-12-17-28-30-31-33-38-40-45-47-54-56-58-60-64-66-69-70-71-73-75
(two, twelve, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-five)
View Comments