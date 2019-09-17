Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

09-10-11-15-22-29-33-38-39-43-44-46-51-62-63-74-75-77-78-79

(nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)