The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Pick 3

6-9-9

(six, nine, nine)

Fantasy 5

02-06-11-22-28

(two, six, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

The Pick

12-24-26-37-38-39

(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Triple Twist

08-16-27-28-29-38

(eight, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

6-6-3

(six, six, three)

Cash 3 Midday

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Cash 4 Evening

0-5-2-2

(zero, five, two, two)

Cash 4 Midday

8-8-8-7

(eight, eight, eight, seven)

Natural State Jackpot

02-05-17-32-38

(two, five, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

8-4-5

(eight, four, five)

Daily 3 Midday

3-4-6

(three, four, six)

Daily 4

8-3-9-2

(eight, three, nine, two)

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:49.82

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 49.82)

Fantasy 5

02-08-14-31-39

(two, eight, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-9

(nine, one, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

7-3-2, WB: 4

(seven, three, two; WB: four)

Play4 Day

1-2-9-7, WB: 5

(one, two, nine, seven; WB: five)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-08-17-18-21-33

(one, eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $144,000

Play 3 Day

1-8-0

(one, eight, zero)

Play 3 Night

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Play 4 Day

8-8-6-3

(eight, eight, six, three)

Play 4 Night

1-7-3-3

(one, seven, three, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

5-7

(five, seven)

DC 2 Midday

5-5

(five, five)

DC 3 Evening

6-3-2

(six, three, two)

DC 3 Midday

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

DC 4 Evening

0-1-3-7

(zero, one, three, seven)

DC 4 Midday

0-0-5-1

(zero, zero, five, one)

DC 5 Evening

1-5-0-1-3

(one, five, zero, one, three)

DC 5 Midday

7-3-0-7-3

(seven, three, zero, seven, three)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

5-8, Fireball: 8

(five, eight; Fireball: eight)

Pick 2 Midday

1-1, Fireball:

(one, one; Fireball: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

4-6-0, Fireball: 8

(four, six, zero; Fireball: eight)

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-8, Fireball:

(three, two, eight; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

7-4-0-6, Fireball: 8

(seven, four, zero, six; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-7-0-1, Fireball:

(seven, seven, zero, one; Fireball: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

6-6-2-7-7, Fireball: 8

(six, six, two, seven, seven; Fireball: eight)

Pick 5 Midday

1-4-7-1-8, Fireball:

(one, four, seven, one, eight; Fireball: zero)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

2-7-5

(two, seven, five)

Cash 3 Midday

5-3-2

(five, three, two)

Cash 4 Evening

2-2-5-1

(two, two, five, one)

Cash 4 Midday

2-6-2-1

(two, six, two, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-7-3-2-6

(seven, seven, three, two, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

1-5-2-9-9

(one, five, two, nine, nine)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

Pick 4 Day

4-0-2-1

(four, zero, two, one)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

08-12-28-33-35

(eight, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-04-06-07-12-16-24-25-27-30-33-36-54-56-57-58-59-72-76-77, BE: 30

(two, four, six, seven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: thirty)

Daily Three-Midday

3-1-7, SB: 5

(three, one, seven; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

4-2-1-4, SB: 5

(four, two, one, four; SB: five)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-7

(three, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-1-4

(four, two, one, four)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

Daily Pick 3

7-6-0

(seven, six, zero)

Super Kansas Cash

10-14-18-27-28, Cash Ball: 22

(ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-8

(eight, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-1-6-1

(zero, one, six, one)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

4C-4D-5D-3S-10S

(4C, 4D, 5D, 3S, 10S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AH-KS-4C-8D-9S

(AH, KS, 4C, 8D, 9S)

Bonus Match 5

01-03-17-26-33, Bonus: 13

(one, three, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-three; Bonus: thirteen)

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

Pick 4 Evening

5-2-1-7

(five, two, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-3-2

(four, five, three, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

09-14-19-20-35

(nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five)

Numbers Evening

9-6-8-4

(nine, six, eight, four)

Numbers Midday

5-3-3-1

(five, three, three, one)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

08-17-26-29-41-44

(eight, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

Poker Lotto

QC-QH-4C-6C-2S

(QC, QH, 4C, 6C, 2S)

Midday Daily 3

5-7-0

(five, seven, zero)

Midday Daily 4

4-5-5-3

(four, five, five, three)

Daily 3

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

Daily 4

9-4-5-0

(nine, four, five, zero)

Fantasy 5

09-18-21-33-36

(nine, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $138,000

Keno

03-05-08-11-12-17-18-19-20-24-26-32-34-37-41-44-48-49-62-69-75-76

(three, five, eight, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-six)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

0-7-2

(zero, seven, two)

Gopher 5

02-04-05-18-45

(two, four, five, eighteen, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Northstar Cash

10-17-20-28-29

(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

10-11-13-20-27-29

(ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Evening

8-2-1

(eight, two, one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

Pick 4 Evening

6-9-3-7

(six, nine, three, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-3-6

(four, three, three, six)

Show Me Cash

10-21-28-29-37

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

08-09-11-13, Bonus: 14

(eight, nine, eleven, thirteen; Bonus: fourteen)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 3, Day: 4, Year: 93

(Month: three; Day: four; Year: ninety-three)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

4-1-5, Fireball:

(four, one, five; Fireball: zero)

Midday Pick 4

0-3-4-5, Fireball:

(zero, three, four, five; Fireball: zero)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

Pick 4 Day

6-2-4-0

(six, two, four, zero)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

02-11-14-15-24

(two, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four)

Numbers Midday

2-8-3

(two, eight, three)

Win 4 Midday

5-3-2-3

(five, three, two, three)

Pick 10

01-08-10-12-13-14-19-24-31-33-34-48-52-55-58-66-67-71-72-80

(one, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, eighty)

Lotto

13-22-28-33-42-59, Bonus: 27

(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-two, fifty-nine; Bonus: twenty-seven)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

8-7-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Pick 4 Day

4-1-4-1, Lucky Sum: 10

(four, one, four, one; Lucky Sum: ten)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

03-20-29-42-44-48, Kicker: 3-3-3-0-4-0

(three, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: three, three, three, zero, four, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $18 million

Pick 3 Evening

4-1-2

(four, one, two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-3-7

(three, two, three, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-1-0-9

(zero, one, zero, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

1-9-4-6-8

(one, nine, four, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

8-7-6-1-7

(eight, seven, six, one, seven)

Rolling Cash 5

03-05-15-23-24

(three, five, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

02-10-17-31-34

(two, ten, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Pick 3

1-7-1

(one, seven, one)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-05-09-13-18-22-27-30

(four, five, nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $40,000

Pick 4 1PM

9-9-9-7

(nine, nine, nine, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

1-8-3-8

(one, eight, three, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

2-7-9-2

(two, seven, nine, two)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-08-16-25-42

(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $420,000

Match 6 Lotto

08-19-20-32-42-45

(eight, nineteen, twenty, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $530,000

Pick 2 Day

9-9, Wild: 3

(nine, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

5-3, Wild: 4

(five, three; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

3-4-0, Wild: 3

(three, four, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-3, Wild: 4

(five, eight, three; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

8-5-1-0, Wild: 3

(eight, five, one, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

0-0-4-8, Wild: 4

(zero, zero, four, eight; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

3-2-2-3-9, Wild: 3

(three, two, two, three, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

5-9-3-7-3, Wild: 4

(five, nine, three, seven, three; Wild: four)

Treasure Hunt

03-08-18-24-30

(three, eight, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-6-3-9

(two, six, three, nine)

Numbers Midday

2-1-4-9

(two, one, four, nine)

Wild Money

12-20-28-34-38, Extra: 22

(twelve, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Extra: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

02-18-20-24-37, Power-Up: 2

(two, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-2, FB: 2

(seven, seven, two; FB: two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-5, FB: 8

(zero, two, five; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

5-4-5-7, FB: 2

(five, four, five, seven; FB: two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-6-2-4, FB: 8

(six, six, two, four; FB: eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

3-8-8, Wild: 9

(three, eight, eight; Wild: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

8-2-2, Wild: 5

(eight, two, two; Wild: five)

Cash 3 Morning

9-7-2, Wild: 2

(nine, seven, two; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Evening

3-9-9-7, Wild: 2

(three, nine, nine, seven; Wild: two)

Cash 4 Midday

4-3-2-4, Wild: 8

(four, three, two, four; Wild: eight)

Cash 4 Morning

4-8-9-0, Wild: 4

(four, eight, nine, zero; Wild: four)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-08-09-10-11-14-16-18-19-20-24

(one, two, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-05-10-11-12-13-16-18-22-24

(one, two, three, five, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-04-06-08-09-10-11-14-16-18

(one, two, three, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen)

Daily 4 Day

7-2-2-8, FIREBALL: 1

(seven, two, two, eight; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Evening

3-0-6-2, FIREBALL:

(three, zero, six, two; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Morning

3-7-2-7, FIREBALL: 9

(three, seven, two, seven; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Day

1-0-0, FIREBALL: 3

(one, zero, zero; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

0-2-3, FIREBALL: 8

(zero, two, three; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

2-9-8, FIREBALL: 5

(two, nine, eight; FIREBALL: five)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

6-0-2, FB: 2

(six, zero, two; FB: two)

Pick 4 Day

8-5-2-0, FB: 3

(eight, five, two, zero; FB: three)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

9-2-6

(nine, two, six)

Daily 4

6-3-4-4

(six, three, four, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-11-13-14-16-17-18-22

(three, four, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-0

(seven, four, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-4-5

(six, two, four, five)