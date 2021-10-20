The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

Cash 3 Evening

4-0-1

(four, zero, one)

Cash 3 Midday

6-8-7

(six, eight, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

9-9-1-5

(nine, nine, one, five)

Cash 4 Midday

2-8-9-5

(two, eight, nine, five)

Natural State Jackpot

06-13-18-23-35

(six, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

7-4-7

(seven, four, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

Daily 4

6-4-0-1

(six, four, zero, one)

Daily Derby

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:44.62

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 44.62)

Fantasy 5

03-07-21-34-35

(three, seven, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-9

(seven, eight, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

7-6-5, WB: 7

(seven, six, five; WB: seven)

Play4 Day

4-0-8-6, WB: 4

(four, zero, eight, six; WB: four)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-03-12-13-18-33

(one, three, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $92,000

Play 3 Day

9-3-1

(nine, three, one)

Play 3 Night

8-1-2

(eight, one, two)

Play 4 Day

6-6-9-0

(six, six, nine, zero)

Play 4 Night

2-8-9-9

(two, eight, nine, nine)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

4-0

(four, zero)

DC 2 Midday

9-7

(nine, seven)

DC 3 Evening

5-1-5

(five, one, five)

DC 3 Midday

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

DC 4 Evening

8-4-3-5

(eight, four, three, five)

DC 4 Midday

1-1-8-2

(one, one, eight, two)

DC 5 Evening

5-8-6-8-7

(five, eight, six, eight, seven)

DC 5 Midday

5-6-0-5-2

(five, six, zero, five, two)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

3-9, Fireball: 6

(three, nine; Fireball: six)

Pick 2 Midday

5-2, Fireball: 3

(five, two; Fireball: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-1, Fireball: 6

(eight, eight, one; Fireball: six)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-1, Fireball: 3

(eight, nine, one; Fireball: three)

Pick 4 Evening

7-1-9-8, Fireball: 6

(seven, one, nine, eight; Fireball: six)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-7-6, Fireball: 3

(eight, nine, seven, six; Fireball: three)

Pick 5 Evening

5-2-5-3-0, Fireball: 6

(five, two, five, three, zero; Fireball: six)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-3-0-5, Fireball: 3

(three, four, three, zero, five; Fireball: three)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

Cash 3 Midday

9-1-0

(nine, one, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

2-3-2-0

(two, three, two, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

2-1-0-1

(two, one, zero, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-8-9-4-0

(zero, eight, nine, four, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-6-6-8-1

(three, six, six, eight, one)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

4-3-1

(four, three, one)

Pick 3 Night

9-1-4

(nine, one, four)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-8-0

(two, seven, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Night

0-0-0-4

(zero, zero, zero, four)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

10-13-30-36-40

(ten, thirteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

04-10-12-14-19-29-30-36-38-44-61-62-63-65-67-70-71-73-77-78, BE: 61

(four, ten, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: sixty-one)

Daily Three-Midday

0-7-4, SB: 5

(zero, seven, four; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

1-0-7-5, SB: 5

(one, zero, seven, five; SB: five)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-0-7-5

(one, zero, seven, five)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

8-1-9

(eight, one, nine)

Daily Pick 3

6-6-7

(six, six, seven)

Super Kansas Cash

04-05-18-20-30, Cash Ball: 17

(four, five, eighteen, twenty, thirty; Cash Ball: seventeen)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-5

(zero, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-5-1

(three, three, five, one)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

AC-JD-AS-9C-9S

(AC, JD, AS, 9C, 9S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KC-JH-6C-2S-8S

(KC, JH, 6C, 2S, 8S)

Bonus Match 5

03-05-07-17-38, Bonus: 19

(three, five, seven, seventeen, thirty-eight; Bonus: nineteen)

Pick 3 Evening

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-5

(nine, zero, five)

Pick 4 Evening

7-0-9-8

(seven, zero, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-9-4

(two, three, nine, four)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

16-27-30-31-32

(sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Numbers Evening

3-4-9-1

(three, four, nine, one)

Numbers Midday

9-5-7-1

(nine, five, seven, one)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

02-19-21-25-27-31

(two, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

Poker Lotto

JD-7C-10D-6H-7S

(JD, 7C, 10D, 6H, 7S)

Midday Daily 3

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

Midday Daily 4

1-4-4-2

(one, four, four, two)

Daily 3

7-3-3

(seven, three, three)

Daily 4

3-1-5-7

(three, one, five, seven)

Fantasy 5

14-20-22-32-38

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

05-07-08-16-25-27-29-31-38-44-45-49-57-59-61-64-65-67-69-75-77-78

(five, seven, eight, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

7-2-2

(seven, two, two)

Gopher 5

05-20-21-26-28

(five, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Northstar Cash

05-12-16-21-27

(five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

01-12-14-22-34-36

(one, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-7

(one, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

Pick 4 Evening

0-3-5-8

(zero, three, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-0-5-8

(three, zero, five, eight)

Show Me Cash

10-20-28-35-37

(ten, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

10-12-20-27, Bonus: 5

(ten, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven; Bonus: five)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 8, Day: 26, Year: 3

(Month: eight; Day: twenty-six; Year: three)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

8-1-0, Fireball: 6

(eight, one, zero; Fireball: six)

Midday Pick 4

0-5-7-1, Fireball: 6

(zero, five, seven, one; Fireball: six)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

6-8-3

(six, eight, three)

Pick 4 Day

8-9-9-7

(eight, nine, nine, seven)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

02-12-18-28-36

(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Numbers Midday

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

Win 4 Midday

9-7-9-1

(nine, seven, nine, one)

Pick 10

01-03-10-16-17-18-20-36-38-42-49-51-61-68-70-72-73-74-77-78

(one, three, ten, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

Lotto

07-12-32-36-52-53, Bonus: 39

(seven, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-two, fifty-three; Bonus: thirty-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

6-5-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, five, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Pick 4 Day

6-9-3-0, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, nine, three, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

10-27-28-32-43-46, Kicker: -6-2-3-0-5

(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-six; Kicker: zero, six, two, three, zero, five)

Estimated jackpot: $15.3 million

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

Pick 4 Evening

2-7-9-7

(two, seven, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-8-7

(five, three, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

4-9-9-9-6

(four, nine, nine, nine, six)

Pick 5 Midday

3-5-5-6-1

(three, five, five, six, one)

Rolling Cash 5

10-26-28-31-35

(ten, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $326,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

06-17-27-28-32

(six, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Pick 3

7-5-9

(seven, five, nine)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-07-11-14-18-22-26-31

(four, seven, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $16,000

Pick 4 1PM

1-4-4-3

(one, four, four, three)

Pick 4 4PM

0-8-2-8

(zero, eight, two, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

1-5-8-9

(one, five, eight, nine)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

04-07-29-32-42

(four, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-two)

Match 6 Lotto

16-20-22-33-41-44

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Pick 2 Day

2-1, Wild: 7

(two, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

9-7, Wild: 9

(nine, seven; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

0-6-9, Wild: 7

(zero, six, nine; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-6, Wild: 9

(eight, eight, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

5-8-3-6, Wild: 7

(five, eight, three, six; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

4-3-0-2, Wild: 9

(four, three, zero, two; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

2-2-6-5-7, Wild: 7

(two, two, six, five, seven; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

4-8-4-6-7, Wild: 9

(four, eight, four, six, seven; Wild: nine)

Treasure Hunt

09-11-15-20-29

(nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-0-9-1

(two, zero, nine, one)

Numbers Midday

2-0-6-7

(two, zero, six, seven)

Wild Money

04-15-20-29-34, Extra: 12

(four, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Extra: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

02-08-13-20-22, Power-Up: 2

(two, eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-9, FB:

(three, seven, nine; FB: zero)

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-8, FB: 7

(zero, three, eight; FB: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

8-0-6-2, FB:

(eight, zero, six, two; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-9-4, FB: 7

(seven, five, nine, four; FB: seven)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

6-7-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, seven, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 3 Midday

5-4-2, Lucky Sum: 11

(five, four, two; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Morning

6-5-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, five, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Evening

5-3-0-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(five, three, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Midday

4-8-2-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, eight, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Morning

6-8-3-0, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, eight, three, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-04-05-06-07-11-13-14-15-18-23-24

(three, four, five, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-07-08-11-12-15-17-18-19-23-24

(one, three, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-07-11-12-13-14-15-16-19-20-24

(one, two, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

9-6-1-8, FIREBALL: 4

(nine, six, one, eight; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Evening

9-4-3-0, FIREBALL: 2

(nine, four, three, zero; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Morning

3-0-3-9, FIREBALL: 5

(three, zero, three, nine; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Day

5-8-4, FIREBALL: 9

(five, eight, four; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

5-3-8, FIREBALL: 1

(five, three, eight; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Morning

1-6-9, FIREBALL: 5

(one, six, nine; FIREBALL: five)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

7-8-9, FB: 3

(seven, eight, nine; FB: three)

Pick 4 Day

3-5-6-4, FB:

(three, five, six, four; FB: zero)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

Daily 4

1-8-9-5

(one, eight, nine, five)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-06-12-13-14-16-17-19-20-21-22

(two, six, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-9

(two, four, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-1-5

(three, four, one, five)