The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday: ARIZONA Pick 3 9-5-8 (nine, five, eight) Fantasy 5 16-18-22-27-36 (sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-six) Triple Twist 01-14-15-29-30-41 (one, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-one) ARKANSAS Cash 3 Evening 7-0-6 (seven, zero, six) Cash 3 Midday 0-3-0 (zero, three, zero) Cash 4 Evening 6-4-4-0 (six, four, four, zero) Cash 4 Midday 4-8-2-0 (four, eight, two, zero) Natural State Jackpot 19-27-32-36-37 (nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $200,000 CALIFORNIA Daily 3 Evening 2-1-7 (two, one, seven) Daily 3 Midday 6-1-2 (six, one, two) Daily 4 4-8-3-7 (four, eight, three, seven) Daily Derby 1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:44.35 (1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 44.35) Estimated jackpot: $183,000 Fantasy 5 06-20-28-29-35 (six, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $163,000 COLORADO Cash 5 02-08-10-12-17 (two, eight, ten, twelve, seventeen) Estimated jackpot: $20,000 Pick 3 Evening 1-8-1 (one, eight, one) Pick 3 Midday 5-7-5 (five, seven, five) CONNECTICUT Cash 5 13-17-19-20-25 (thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five) Play3 Day 0-5-3, WB: 6 (zero, five, three; WB: six) Play3 Night 6-7-0, WB: 2 (six, seven, zero; WB: two) Play4 Day 8-0-8-0, WB: 4 (eight, zero, eight, zero; WB: four) Play4 Night 0-1-0-5, WB: (zero, one, zero, five; WB: zero) DELAWARE Multi-Win Lotto 10-11-12-17-22-25 (ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five) Estimated jackpot: $81,000 Play 3 Day 3-6-9 (three, six, nine) Play 3 Night 3-5-7 (three, five, seven) Play 4 Day 3-7-1-3 (three, seven, one, three) Play 4 Night 0-0-1-5 (zero, zero, one, five) DIST. OF COLUMBIA DC 2 Evening 7-9 (seven, nine) DC 2 Midday 5-8 (five, eight) DC 3 Evening 0-6-0 (zero, six, zero) DC 3 Midday 2-4-6 (two, four, six) DC 4 Evening 9-3-8-9 (nine, three, eight, nine) DC 4 Midday 3-4-0-7 (three, four, zero, seven) DC 5 Evening 9-6-8-2-2 (nine, six, eight, two, two) DC 5 Midday 8-2-9-1-5 (eight, two, nine, one, five) FLORIDA Double Play 01-13-39-40-44-48 (one, thirteen, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, forty-eight) Fantasy 5 02-10-12-14-17 (two, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen) Jackpot Triple Play 12-14-21-28-36-38 (twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight) Lotto 16-23-27-32-48-50 (sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty) Pick 2 Evening 3-8, Fireball: 9 (three, eight; Fireball: nine) Pick 2 Midday 8-3, Fireball: 7 (eight, three; Fireball: seven) Pick 3 Evening 0-8-3, Fireball: 9 (zero, eight, three; Fireball: nine) Pick 3 Midday 1-9-1, Fireball: 7 (one, nine, one; Fireball: seven) Pick 4 Evening 8-9-4-4, Fireball: 9 (eight, nine, four, four; Fireball: nine) Pick 4 Midday 0-0-6-7, Fireball: 7 (zero, zero, six, seven; Fireball: seven) Pick 5 Evening 8-2-2-4-6, Fireball: 9 (eight, two, two, four, six; Fireball: nine) Pick 5 Midday 6-9-7-9-3, Fireball: 7 (six, nine, seven, nine, three; Fireball: seven) GEORGIA Cash 3 Evening 8-5-5 (eight, five, five) Cash 3 Midday 9-2-0 (nine, two, zero) Cash 4 Evening 4-5-3-9 (four, five, three, nine) Cash 4 Midday 8-1-1-9 (eight, one, one, nine) Fantasy 5 21-27-28-36-38 (twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-eight) Georgia FIVE Evening 9-8-7-6-3 (nine, eight, seven, six, three) Georgia FIVE Midday 9-5-5-7-7 (nine, five, five, seven, seven) Jumbo Bucks Lotto 06-10-36-39-46-47 (six, ten, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-seven) IDAHO Idaho Cash 03-05-10-35-38 (three, five, ten, thirty-five, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $69,400 Pick 3 Day 7-3-9 (seven, three, nine) Pick 3 Night 8-0-4 (eight, zero, four) Pick 4 Day 3-3-6-0 (three, three, six, zero) Pick 4 Night 3-4-9-9 (three, four, nine, nine) Weekly Grand 02-09-10-12-14 (two, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen) ILLINOIS Lotto 12-32-37-41-44-49, Extra Shot: 23 (twelve, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-four, forty-nine; Extra Shot: twenty-three) Estimated jackpot: $3.35 million LuckyDay Lotto Midday 06-09-10-14-32 (six, nine, ten, fourteen, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $600,000 Lucky Day Lotto 05-07-14-30-43 (five, seven, fourteen, thirty, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $650,000 INDIANA Quick Draw Midday 08-19-22-28-30-38-40-45-48-53-56-57-59-63-64-65-69-70-72-73, BE: 53 (eight, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight, forty, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three; BE: fifty-three) Daily Three-Midday 5-5-6, SB: 5 (five, five, six; SB: five) Daily Four-Midday 0-0-2-5, SB: 5 (zero, zero, two, five; SB: five) IOWA Pick 3 Midday 5-5-6 (five, five, six) Pick 4 Midday 0-0-2-5 (zero, zero, two, five) KANSAS Pick 3 Midday 3-1-2 (three, one, two) Daily Pick 3 4-9-6 (four, nine, six) Super Kansas Cash 06-11-20-25-30, Cash Ball: 17 (six, eleven, twenty, twenty-five, thirty; Cash Ball: seventeen) Estimated jackpot: $430,000 KENTUCKY Pick 3 Evening 0-9-0 (zero, nine, zero) Pick 3 Midday 3-5-2 (three, five, two) Pick 4 Evening 9-8-9-9 (nine, eight, nine, nine) Pick 4 Midday 0-5-3-1 (zero, five, three, one) MAINE World Poker Tour JS-8C-3D-7D-4H (JS, 8C, 3D, 7D, 4H) MARYLAND 5 Card Cash 5D-6D-3H-8H-6S (5D, 6D, 3H, 8H, 6S) Bonus Match 5 04-21-27-29-34, Bonus: 38 (four, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Bonus: thirty-eight) Pick 3 Evening 1-4-0 (one, four, zero) Pick 3 Midday 4-5-1 (four, five, one) Pick 4 Evening 3-5-8-3 (three, five, eight, three) Pick 4 Midday 8-8-7-5 (eight, eight, seven, five) MASSACHUSETTS MassCash 05-17-20-26-33 (five, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three) Numbers Evening 1-9-7-8 (one, nine, seven, eight) Numbers Midday 4-9-5-7 (four, nine, five, seven) MICHIGAN Poker Lotto JS-QS-6C-6D-8D (JS, QS, 6C, 6D, 8D) Midday Daily 3 7-0-7 (seven, zero, seven) Midday Daily 4 1-7-2-5 (one, seven, two, five) Daily 3 1-4-5 (one, four, five) Daily 4 9-3-5-2 (nine, three, five, two) Fantasy 5 13-15-17-21-32 (thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $117,000 Keno 03-05-09-14-23-33-35-36-37-40-47-49-51-52-57-58-59-61-62-73-75-80 (three, five, nine, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-five, eighty) MINNESOTA Daily 3 8-1-4 (eight, one, four) Gopher 5 09-11-30-35-45 (nine, eleven, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five) Estimated jackpot: $1.04 million Northstar Cash 02-03-23-27-29 (two, three, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $29,000 MISSOURI Pick 3 Evening 8-6-9 (eight, six, nine) Pick 3 Midday 1-9-4 (one, nine, four) Pick 4 Evening 1-8-8-7 (one, eight, eight, seven) Pick 4 Midday 3-4-3-3 (three, four, three, three) Show Me Cash 03-05-15-36-39 (three, five, fifteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $60,000 MONTANA Big Sky Bonus 08-09-27-29, Bonus: 6 (eight, nine, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Bonus: six) Estimated jackpot: $3,745 NEBRASKA MyDaY Month: 4, Day: 1, Year: 71 (Month: four; Day: one; Year: seventy-one) Pick 3 9-2-9 (nine, two, nine) Pick 5 09-12-18-25-30 (nine, twelve, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty) NEW JERSEY Midday Pick 3 4-2-2, Fireball: 2 (four, two, two; Fireball: two) Midday Pick 4 5-1-1-6, Fireball: 2 (five, one, one, six; Fireball: two) NEW MEXICO Pick 3 Day 8-6-6 (eight, six, six) Pick 4 Day 3-0-5-6 (three, zero, five, six) NEW YORK Take 5 Midday 02-20-29-35-37 (two, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven) Numbers Midday 9-3-9 (nine, three, nine) Win 4 Midday 4-8-7-1 (four, eight, seven, one) Numbers Evening 2-7-0 (two, seven, zero) Win 4 Evening 4-9-7-4 (four, nine, seven, four) Take 5 Evening 15-19-25-29-33 (fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three) Pick 10 04-05-06-09-12-20-24-29-34-37-41-46-51-52-57-62-70-72-75-80 (four, five, six, nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five, eighty) NORTH CAROLINA Pick 3 Day 0-7-2, Lucky Sum: 9 (zero, seven, two; Lucky Sum: nine) Pick 4 Day 6-5-7-5, Lucky Sum: 23 (six, five, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three) OHIO Classic Lotto 01-02-19-30-43-46, Kicker: 1-5-6-2-3-5 (one, two, nineteen, thirty, forty-three, forty-six; Kicker: one, five, six, two, three, five) Estimated jackpot: $14.4 million Pick 3 Evening 3-4-6 (three, four, six) Pick 3 Midday 8-2-2 (eight, two, two) Pick 4 Evening 3-1-1-6 (three, one, one, six) Pick 4 Midday 0-5-3-6 (zero, five, three, six) Pick 5 Evening 3-6-1-5-7 (three, six, one, five, seven) Pick 5 Midday 8-0-6-4-4 (eight, zero, six, four, four) Rolling Cash 5 06-20-21-34-35 (six, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $100,000 OKLAHOMA Cash 5 13-23-26-28-33 (thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three) Pick 3 0-9-4 (zero, nine, four) OREGON Lucky Lines 01-08-11-14-18-21-25-32 (one, eight, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $18,000 Megabucks 04-12-14-28-40-42 (four, twelve, fourteen, twenty-eight, forty, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million Pick 4 1PM 8-2-4-1 (eight, two, four, one) Pick 4 4PM 5-3-7-3 (five, three, seven, three) Pick 4 7PM 7-4-1-4 (seven, four, one, four) Win for Life 10-47-58-63 (ten, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-three) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 04-15-25-30-32 (four, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $550,000 Match 6 Lotto 02-05-08-28-43-45 (two, five, eight, twenty-eight, forty-three, forty-five) Estimated jackpot: $770,000 Pick 2 Day 6-6, Wild: 3 (six, six; Wild: three) Pick 2 Evening 1-7, Wild: 2 (one, seven; Wild: two) Pick 3 Day 4-0-5, Wild: 3 (four, zero, five; Wild: three) Pick 3 Evening 0-5-6, Wild: 2 (zero, five, six; Wild: two) Pick 4 Day 2-7-6-5, Wild: 3 (two, seven, six, five; Wild: three) Pick 4 Evening 3-5-1-4, Wild: 2 (three, five, one, four; Wild: two) Pick 5 Day 7-4-5-3-1, Wild: 3 (seven, four, five, three, one; Wild: three) Pick 5 Evening 2-4-2-6-9, Wild: 2 (two, four, two, six, nine; Wild: two) Treasure Hunt 10-11-13-19-24 (ten, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four) Estimated jackpot: $30,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 0-6-7-7 (zero, six, seven, seven) Numbers Midday 1-3-2-4 (one, three, two, four) Wild Money 06-11-15-19-24, Extra: 25 (six, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four; Extra: twenty-five) Estimated jackpot: $74,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 08-14-32-33-34, Power-Up: 2 (eight, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four; Power, Up: two) Pick 3 Evening 3-3-3, FB: (three, three, three; FB: zero) Pick 3 Midday 3-8-9, FB: 8 (three, eight, nine; FB: eight) Pick 4 Evening 7-7-4-3, FB: (seven, seven, four, three; FB: zero) Pick 4 Midday 0-6-6-2, FB: 8 (zero, six, six, two; FB: eight) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 3-2-0, Lucky Sum: 5 (three, two, zero; Lucky Sum: five) Cash 3 Midday 4-8-9, Lucky Sum: 21 (four, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one) Cash 3 Morning 8-8-4, Lucky Sum: 20 (eight, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty) Cash 4 Evening 9-1-5-0, Lucky Sum: 15 (nine, one, five, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen) Cash 4 Midday 6-9-7-7, Lucky Sum: 29 (six, nine, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine) Cash 4 Morning 8-8-1-8, Lucky Sum: 25 (eight, eight, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-02-03-06-11-12-15-16-18-19-21-23 (one, two, three, six, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 02-05-06-10-11-13-15-16-18-19-20-24 (two, five, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four) All or Nothing Morning 03-05-07-11-12-13-14-15-18-19-20-23 (three, five, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three) Daily 4 Day 7-1-2-5, FIREBALL: 8 (seven, one, two, five; FIREBALL: eight) Daily 4 Evening 5-1-4-8, FIREBALL: 1 (five, one, four, eight; FIREBALL: one) Daily 4 Morning 2-4-7-8, FIREBALL: 4 (two, four, seven, eight; FIREBALL: four) Pick 3 Day 6-3-3, FIREBALL: 7 (six, three, three; FIREBALL: seven) Pick 3 Evening 1-0-4, FIREBALL: 5 (one, zero, four; FIREBALL: five) Pick 3 Morning 7-7-5, FIREBALL: (seven, seven, five; FIREBALL: zero) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 1-3-9, FB: 7 (one, three, nine; FB: seven) Pick 4 Day 3-5-0-5, FB: (three, five, zero, five; FB: zero) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 08-09-11-18-20-23 (eight, nine, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three) Daily 3 8-5-9 (eight, five, nine) Daily 4 2-7-7-5 (two, seven, seven, five) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Evening 01-02-04-07-08-11-13-16-17-20-22 (one, two, four, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two) All or Nothing Midday 02-03-05-06-08-09-10-11-14-15-17 (two, three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen) Pick 3 Midday 8-4-6 (eight, four, six) Pick 4 Midday 2-4-8-7 (two, four, eight, seven) SuperCash 09-10-20-25-37-38, Doubler: N (nine, ten, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler: N) Badger 5 03-06-19-21-23 (three, six, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three) Daily Pick 3 4-1-6 (four, one, six) Daily Pick 4 4-1-0-6 (four, one, zero, six)