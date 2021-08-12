The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

7-2-7-7

(seven, two, seven, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

3-4-7-4

(three, four, seven, four)

Natural State Jackpot

06-18-26-29-38

(six, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

8-5-0

(eight, five, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

3-4-9

(three, four, nine)

Daily 4

6-3-6-7

(six, three, six, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:43.67

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 43.67)

Fantasy 5

03-16-20-31-35

(three, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five)

COLORADO

Cash 5

05-15-19-28-29

(five, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

6-6-9, WB: 2

(six, six, nine; WB: two)

Play4 Day

5-4-9-8, WB: 3

(five, four, nine, eight; WB: three)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

8-1-4

(eight, one, four)

Play 3 Night

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

Play 4 Day

9-5-0-4

(nine, five, zero, four)

Play 4 Night

7-1-0-3

(seven, one, zero, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

8-9

(eight, nine)

DC 2 Midday

9-7

(nine, seven)

DC 3 Evening

8-5-9

(eight, five, nine)

DC 3 Midday

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

DC 4 Evening

5-5-1-7

(five, five, one, seven)

DC 4 Midday

0-1-0-2

(zero, one, zero, two)

DC 5 Evening

8-0-4-1-8

(eight, zero, four, one, eight)

DC 5 Midday

0-2-5-6-0

(zero, two, five, six, zero)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

0-6, Fireball:

(zero, six; Fireball: zero)

Pick 2 Midday

4-9, Fireball: 6

(four, nine; Fireball: six)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-4, Fireball:

(five, four, four; Fireball: zero)

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-3, Fireball: 6

(three, eight, three; Fireball: six)

Pick 4 Evening

4-3-2-4, Fireball:

(four, three, two, four; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-9-5, Fireball: 6

(five, six, nine, five; Fireball: six)

Pick 5 Evening

4-9-5-2-3, Fireball:

(four, nine, five, two, three; Fireball: zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-1-7-5-2, Fireball: 6

(five, one, seven, five, two; Fireball: six)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

4-5-5

(four, five, five)

Cash 4 Evening

9-4-2-5

(nine, four, two, five)

Cash 4 Midday

3-6-1-2

(three, six, one, two)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-5-9-2-5

(nine, five, nine, two, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

0-8-3-9-9

(zero, eight, three, nine, nine)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

2-6-1

(two, six, one)

Pick 3 Night

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Pick 4 Day

4-2-7-2

(four, two, seven, two)

Pick 4 Night

6-4-5-3

(six, four, five, three)

Weekly Grand

10-20-22-28-31

(ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

08-11-32-33-36

(eight, eleven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-04-09-12-27-36-39-40-47-48-49-52-55-59-61-63-65-68-69-70, BE: 47

(one, four, nine, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy; BE: forty-seven)

Daily Three-Midday

9-6-3, SB:

(nine, six, three; SB: zero)

Daily Four-Midday

0-1-5-1, SB:

(zero, one, five, one; SB: zero)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-3

(nine, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-1-5-1

(zero, one, five, one)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

Daily Pick 3

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-2

(three, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-2-3-9

(three, two, three, nine)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

KC-JS-AS-6C-2S

(KC, JS, AS, 6C, 2S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AD-5C-7D-2H-4S

(AD, 5C, 7D, 2H, 4S)

Bonus Match 5

09-10-16-26-27, Bonus: 35

(nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Bonus: thirty-five)

Pick 3 Evening

1-6-5

(one, six, five)

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-3

(four, zero, three)

Pick 4 Evening

8-2-0-6

(eight, two, zero, six)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-9-8

(one, nine, nine, eight)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

01-07-09-25-30

(one, seven, nine, twenty-five, thirty)

Numbers Evening

2-2-2-0

(two, two, two, zero)

Numbers Midday

1-6-7-1

(one, six, seven, one)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JH-JS-2C-2H-10H

(JH, JS, 2C, 2H, 10H)

Midday Daily 3

6-5-7

(six, five, seven)

Midday Daily 4

1-5-5-4

(one, five, five, four)

Daily 3

3-1-6

(three, one, six)

Daily 4

5-3-6-1

(five, three, six, one)

Fantasy 5

09-12-13-17-23

(nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Keno

11-18-22-23-27-28-31-38-39-41-47-48-49-54-60-63-65-69-72-75-79-80

(eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

9-3-0

(nine, three, zero)

Northstar Cash

09-10-11-21-31

(nine, ten, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-2

(eight, nine, two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-0-8-7

(nine, zero, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-2-6

(two, three, two, six)

Show Me Cash

04-05-14-29-39

(four, five, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

05-15-22-24, Bonus: 13

(five, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Bonus: thirteen)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

5-3-2, Fireball: 2

(five, three, two; Fireball: two)

Midday Pick 4

6-5-5-7, Fireball: 2

(six, five, five, seven; Fireball: two)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

Pick 4 Day

4-5-9-2

(four, five, nine, two)

NEW YORK

Take 5 Midday

04-06-19-33-35

(four, six, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Numbers Midday

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

Win 4 Midday

3-1-7-4

(three, one, seven, four)

Pick 10

01-07-13-14-17-26-28-32-35-39-40-41-44-50-60-65-71-78-79-80

(one, seven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-four, fifty, sixty, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

9-9-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Pick 4 Day

4-3-4-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, three, four, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

1-2-3-5

(one, two, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-3-0

(three, five, three, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

8-4-3-3-2

(eight, four, three, three, two)

Pick 5 Midday

3-6-8-3-2

(three, six, eight, three, two)

Rolling Cash 5

22-23-31-37-39

(twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-07-10-16-18-22-28-30

(two, seven, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

Pick 4 1PM

5-0-3-6

(five, zero, three, six)

Pick 4 4PM

1-3-1-6

(one, three, one, six)

Pick 4 7PM

1-8-1-5

(one, eight, one, five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-20-26-33-42

(one, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

Match 6 Lotto

01-23-25-33-43-44

(one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.05 million

Pick 2 Day

1-8, Wild: 8

(one, eight; Wild: eight)

Pick 2 Evening

7-9, Wild: 3

(seven, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

8-5-4, Wild: 8

(eight, five, four; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-7, Wild: 3

(seven, seven, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

8-5-6-9, Wild: 8

(eight, five, six, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

4-0-3-9, Wild: 3

(four, zero, three, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

8-1-1-6-9, Wild: 8

(eight, one, one, six, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Evening

7-1-5-0-5, Wild: 3

(seven, one, five, zero, five; Wild: three)

Treasure Hunt

05-08-18-28-30

(five, eight, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

5-4-6-1

(five, four, six, one)

Numbers Midday

2-9-4-1

(two, nine, four, one)

Wild Money

01-19-26-33-38, Extra: 21

(one, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Extra: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $108,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

14-15-16-19-20, Power-Up: 3

(fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-9, FB: 1

(eight, seven, nine; FB: one)

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-8, FB: 6

(nine, nine, eight; FB: six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-0-8, FB: 1

(seven, seven, zero, eight; FB: one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-2-5, FB: 6

(two, four, two, five; FB: six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-1-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(nine, one, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Midday

0-7-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(zero, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 3 Morning

3-5-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, five, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Evening

5-3-9-8, Lucky Sum: 25

(five, three, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

2-4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(two, four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Cash 4 Morning

8-9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 31

(eight, nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-05-06-09-11-12-13-14-16-19-21-23

(three, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

02-04-05-06-07-10-11-16-17-20-21-24

(two, four, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-05-07-11-13-14-15-16-18-19-21

(one, four, five, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Daily 4 Day

3-6-9-2, FIREBALL: 4

(three, six, nine, two; FIREBALL: four)

Daily 4 Evening

5-2-2-1, FIREBALL: 1

(five, two, two, one; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

1-0-9-6, FIREBALL: 9

(one, zero, nine, six; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Day

6-6-5, FIREBALL: 9

(six, six, five; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-4, FIREBALL: 7

(six, eight, four; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

3-9-7, FIREBALL: 1

(three, nine, seven; FIREBALL: one)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

0-4-6, FB: 9

(zero, four, six; FB: nine)

Pick 4 Day

9-3-6-8, FB: 9

(nine, three, six, eight; FB: nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

04-07-13-17-21-22

(four, seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Daily 3

6-2-7

(six, two, seven)

Daily 4

3-1-5-2

(three, one, five, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-05-09-10-11-12-14-18-20-21

(two, four, five, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-7-8

(zero, zero, seven, eight)