The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-2-8

(six, two, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

Cash 4 Evening

3-7-2-7

(three, seven, two, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

9-8-6-6

(nine, eight, six, six)

Natural State Jackpot

04-05-17-27-31

(four, five, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

Daily 4

8-7-7-3

(eight, seven, seven, three)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:42.75

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 42.75)

Fantasy 5

06-08-14-23-34

(six, eight, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

COLORADO

Cash 5

06-09-16-19-27

(six, nine, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-2

(five, zero, two)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

0-3-9, WB: 3

(zero, three, nine; WB: three)

Play4 Day

5-6-4-5, WB: 5

(five, six, four, five; WB: five)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

5-4-9

(five, four, nine)

Play 3 Night

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

Play 4 Day

6-6-1-6

(six, six, one, six)

Play 4 Night

7-9-5-3

(seven, nine, five, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-7

(one, seven)

DC 2 Midday

1-2

(one, two)

DC 3 Evening

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

DC 3 Midday

8-3-6

(eight, three, six)

DC 4 Evening

1-9-0-1

(one, nine, zero, one)

DC 4 Midday

9-0-8-0

(nine, zero, eight, zero)

DC 5 Evening

4-5-0-4-9

(four, five, zero, four, nine)

DC 5 Midday

7-3-9-4-3

(seven, three, nine, four, three)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

5-7, Fireball: 5

(five, seven; Fireball: five)

Pick 2 Midday

6-7, Fireball: 1

(six, seven; Fireball: one)

Pick 3 Evening

3-9-1, Fireball: 5

(three, nine, one; Fireball: five)

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-3, Fireball: 1

(six, eight, three; Fireball: one)

Pick 4 Evening

7-8-3-0, Fireball: 5

(seven, eight, three, zero; Fireball: five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-2-4, Fireball: 1

(one, five, two, four; Fireball: one)

Pick 5 Evening

6-8-3-5-9, Fireball: 5

(six, eight, three, five, nine; Fireball: five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-9-4-1-3, Fireball: 1

(six, nine, four, one, three; Fireball: one)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

5-6-2

(five, six, two)

Cash 3 Midday

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

6-3-3-1

(six, three, three, one)

Cash 4 Midday

2-4-8-8

(two, four, eight, eight)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-5-5-6-7

(five, five, five, six, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-8-1-4-4

(six, eight, one, four, four)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

Pick 3 Night

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

Pick 4 Day

6-8-7-1

(six, eight, seven, one)

Pick 4 Night

8-9-1-1

(eight, nine, one, one)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

09-18-28-29-32

(nine, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-07-19-21-24-32-33-35-40-42-43-46-52-61-62-63-69-75-77-80, BE: 46

(one, seven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: forty-six)

Daily Three-Midday

8-3-7, SB: 6

(eight, three, seven; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

4-1-5-3, SB: 6

(four, one, five, three; SB: six)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-7

(eight, three, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-5-3

(four, one, five, three)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-0

(seven, nine, zero)

Daily Pick 3

7-0-0

(seven, zero, zero)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-5-6-3

(eight, five, six, three)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

4C-7C-2D-3H-7S

(4C, 7C, 2D, 3H, 7S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KC-KD-KS-AS-2S

(KC, KD, KS, AS, 2S)

Bonus Match 5

05-19-23-29-36, Bonus: 12

(five, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six; Bonus: twelve)

Pick 3 Evening

7-6-8

(seven, six, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-7

(zero, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

6-2-7-4

(six, two, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-6-9

(one, six, six, nine)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

04-08-14-25-29

(four, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Numbers Evening

1-0-4-3

(one, zero, four, three)

Numbers Midday

4-4-4-7

(four, four, four, seven)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

5C-6D-8D-6H-9H

(5C, 6D, 8D, 6H, 9H)

Midday Daily 3

7-7-1

(seven, seven, one)

Midday Daily 4

8-0-9-6

(eight, zero, nine, six)

Daily 3

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

Daily 4

0-4-8-8

(zero, four, eight, eight)

Fantasy 5

05-09-23-37-38

(five, nine, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-07-10-13-22-25-26-33-39-44-58-59-61-62-66-67-71-73-74-75-76-80

(one, seven, ten, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

2-7-1

(two, seven, one)

Northstar Cash

04-13-14-26-27

(four, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

7-3-7

(seven, three, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-6

(four, one, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-1-6-6

(seven, one, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

1-0-4-2

(one, zero, four, two)

Show Me Cash

02-13-21-26-38

(two, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-03-27-31, Bonus: 2

(one, three, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: two)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

6-4-6, Fireball: 1

(six, four, six; Fireball: one)

Midday Pick 4

6-1-5-4, Fireball: 1

(six, one, five, four; Fireball: one)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

7-9-7

(seven, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Day

1-1-0-5

(one, one, zero, five)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

9-7-1

(nine, seven, one)

Win 4 Midday

4-4-5-9

(four, four, five, nine)

Pick 10

01-03-08-14-18-20-23-25-32-34-39-44-51-53-56-57-59-67-68-77

(one, three, eight, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-seven)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

1-8-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

2-3-1-5, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, three, one, five; Lucky Sum: eleven)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-1

(zero, zero, one)

Pick 4 Evening

3-1-9-8

(three, one, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-9-6

(one, seven, nine, six)

Pick 5 Evening

7-5-4-1-0

(seven, five, four, one, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-4-8-7-2

(one, four, eight, seven, two)

Rolling Cash 5

20-22-24-35-39

(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

10-16-19-22-31

(ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Pick 3

7-2-0

(seven, two, zero)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

11-26-31-39-43

(eleven, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

Match 6 Lotto

07-12-22-23-25-35

(seven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

Pick 2 Day

1-8, Wild: 1

(one, eight; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

1-8, Wild: 9

(one, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Day

8-5-8, Wild: 1

(eight, five, eight; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

8-6-9, Wild: 9

(eight, six, nine; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Day

7-2-0-6, Wild: 1

(seven, two, zero, six; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

6-0-1-8, Wild: 9

(six, zero, one, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Day

2-9-2-7-4, Wild: 1

(two, nine, two, seven, four; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

4-7-8-8-3, Wild: 9

(four, seven, eight, eight, three; Wild: nine)

Treasure Hunt

03-07-17-20-26

(three, seven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-3-0-9

(six, three, zero, nine)

Numbers Midday

8-6-6-8

(eight, six, six, eight)

Wild Money

01-03-17-34-35, Extra: 8

(one, three, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-five; Extra: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $135,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

02-03-13-30-32, Power-Up: 5

(two, three, thirteen, thirty, thirty-two; Power, Up: five)

Pick 3 Evening

7-5-7, FB: 1

(seven, five, seven; FB: one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-1, FB: 6

(four, six, one; FB: six)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-3-4, FB: 1

(zero, five, three, four; FB: one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-0-2, FB: 6

(five, one, zero, two; FB: six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-2-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(nine, two, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 3 Midday

4-8-5, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, eight, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 3 Morning

1-2-5, Lucky Sum: 8

(one, two, five; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Evening

3-3-8-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(three, three, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Midday

5-3-0-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, three, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Morning

7-4-1-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(seven, four, one, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-05-06-08-09-11-15-16-22-24

(one, two, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-05-09-10-12-13-14-20-21-23-24

(two, three, five, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-08-09-10-11-12-18-19-20-23-24

(one, three, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

8-3-1-0, FIREBALL: 2

(eight, three, one, zero; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

2-7-0-7, FIREBALL: 3

(two, seven, zero, seven; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Morning

9-9-2-2, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, nine, two, two; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Day

1-2-0, FIREBALL: 3

(one, two, zero; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-1, FIREBALL: 7

(five, four, one; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

0-4-4, FIREBALL: 8

(zero, four, four; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

2-9-2, FB: 6

(two, nine, two; FB: six)

Pick 4 Day

3-9-3-8, FB: 4

(three, nine, three, eight; FB: four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

04-11-14-15-17-18

(four, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen)

Daily 3

4-1-7

(four, one, seven)

Daily 4

2-8-6-3

(two, eight, six, three)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

05-06-07-10-11-14-15-16-17-19-21

(five, six, seven, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-0

(three, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-7-5

(three, five, seven, five)