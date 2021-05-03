The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday: ARKANSAS Cash 3 Evening 5-4-5 (five, four, five) Cash 3 Midday 3-4-8 (three, four, eight) Cash 4 Evening 6-4-2-5 (six, four, two, five) Cash 4 Midday 8-1-2-5 (eight, one, two, five) Natural State Jackpot 04-07-08-26-27 (four, seven, eight, twenty-six, twenty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $115,000 CALIFORNIA Daily 3 Evening 6-5-6 (six, five, six) Daily 3 Midday 9-1-3 (nine, one, three) Daily 4 4-6-9-8 (four, six, nine, eight) Daily Derby 1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:47.44 (1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 47.44) Fantasy 5 03-17-18-30-31 (three, seventeen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-one) COLORADO Cash 5 07-13-19-21-32 (seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-two) Pick 3 Evening 7-6-3 (seven, six, three) Pick 3 Midday 0-3-1 (zero, three, one) CONNECTICUT Play3 Day 7-7-6, WB: (seven, seven, six; WB: zero) Play4 Day 9-5-2-0, WB: 5 (nine, five, two, zero; WB: five) DELAWARE Multi-Win Lotto 02-03-07-08-13-15 (two, three, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen) Estimated jackpot: $52,000 Play 3 Day 6-5-9 (six, five, nine) Play 3 Night 5-7-1 (five, seven, one) Play 4 Day 8-2-9-5 (eight, two, nine, five) Play 4 Night 4-6-8-3 (four, six, eight, three) DIST. OF COLUMBIA DC 2 Evening 6-4 (six, four) DC 2 Midday 5-6 (five, six) DC 3 Evening 8-5-2 (eight, five, two) DC 3 Midday 5-0-5 (five, zero, five) DC 4 Evening 0-3-7-6 (zero, three, seven, six) DC 4 Midday 4-1-1-5 (four, one, one, five) DC 5 Evening 3-9-6-6-0 (three, nine, six, six, zero) DC 5 Midday 6-3-2-2-8 (six, three, two, two, eight) FLORIDA Pick 2 Evening 2-1, Fireball: 3 (two, one; Fireball: three) Pick 2 Midday 4-9, Fireball: 8 (four, nine; Fireball: eight) Pick 3 Evening 9-9-1, Fireball: 3 (nine, nine, one; Fireball: three) Pick 3 Midday 3-1-8, Fireball: 8 (three, one, eight; Fireball: eight) Pick 4 Evening 4-7-8-8, Fireball: 3 (four, seven, eight, eight; Fireball: three) Pick 4 Midday 4-2-1-9, Fireball: 8 (four, two, one, nine; Fireball: eight) Pick 5 Evening 1-7-9-4-2, Fireball: 3 (one, seven, nine, four, two; Fireball: three) Pick 5 Midday 8-2-8-1-5, Fireball: 8 (eight, two, eight, one, five; Fireball: eight) GEORGIA Cash 3 Evening 2-7-1 (two, seven, one) Cash 3 Midday 5-6-8 (five, six, eight) Cash 4 Evening 3-9-4-1 (three, nine, four, one) Cash 4 Midday 2-1-1-6 (two, one, one, six) Georgia FIVE Evening 8-4-4-3-9 (eight, four, four, three, nine) Georgia FIVE Midday 3-4-7-1-8 (three, four, seven, one, eight) IDAHO Pick 3 Day 8-9-2 (eight, nine, two) Pick 3 Night 4-7-3 (four, seven, three) Pick 4 Day 3-8-1-1 (three, eight, one, one) Pick 4 Night 3-6-4-7 (three, six, four, seven) ILLINOIS LuckyDay Lotto Midday 01-07-26-32-44 (one, seven, twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-four) Estimated jackpot: $400,000 INDIANA Quick Draw Midday 03-09-15-16-17-20-22-29-34-38-40-46-48-49-58-63-70-72-75-79, BE: 72 (three, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-two) Daily Three-Midday 4-9-5, SB: 3 (four, nine, five; SB: three) Daily Four-Midday 6-3-8-6, SB: 3 (six, three, eight, six; SB: three) IOWA Pick 3 Midday 4-9-5 (four, nine, five) Pick 4 Midday 6-3-8-6 (six, three, eight, six) KANSAS Pick 3 Midday 3-2-3 (three, two, three) Daily Pick 3 8-0-4 (eight, zero, four) Super Kansas Cash 01-05-07-08-11, Cash Ball: 10 (one, five, seven, eight, eleven; Cash Ball: ten) KENTUCKY Pick 3 Midday 3-1-2 (three, one, two) Pick 4 Midday 5-6-8-0 (five, six, eight, zero) MAINE World Poker Tour AC-KH-2D-4S-5S (AC, KH, 2D, 4S, 5S) MARYLAND 5 Card Cash 4C-5C-9H-5S-10S (4C, 5C, 9H, 5S, 10S) Bonus Match 5 02-03-24-29-30, Bonus: 22 (two, three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty; Bonus: twenty-two) Pick 3 Evening 0-0-5 (zero, zero, five) Pick 3 Midday 7-4-3 (seven, four, three) Pick 4 Evening 4-3-1-3 (four, three, one, three) Pick 4 Midday 3-1-5-1 (three, one, five, one) MASSACHUSETTS MassCash 16-18-20-26-33 (sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three) Numbers Evening 1-4-1-6 (one, four, one, six) Numbers Midday 1-3-2-2 (one, three, two, two) MICHIGAN Poker Lotto 9C-6D-8D-3S-9S (9C, 6D, 8D, 3S, 9S) Midday Daily 3 7-6-2 (seven, six, two) Midday Daily 4 7-5-1-2 (seven, five, one, two) Daily 3 6-6-1 (six, six, one) Daily 4 8-9-5-3 (eight, nine, five, three) Fantasy 5 05-06-16-26-37 (five, six, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $200,000 Keno 01-02-07-08-09-16-18-20-22-23-29-32-34-50-52-54-55-62-65-72-77-78 (one, two, seven, eight, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-eight) MINNESOTA Daily 3 0-0-9 (zero, zero, nine) Gopher 5 03-08-10-16-42 (three, eight, ten, sixteen, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $575,000 Northstar Cash 14-19-21-29-31 (fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $27,000 MISSOURI Pick 3 Evening 6-1-8 (six, one, eight) Pick 3 Midday 9-4-7 (nine, four, seven) Pick 4 Evening 8-9-2-0 (eight, nine, two, zero) Pick 4 Midday 7-8-9-1 (seven, eight, nine, one) Show Me Cash 05-15-25-29-30 (five, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty) MONTANA Big Sky Bonus 06-19-24-30, Bonus: 8 (six, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty; Bonus: eight) NEW JERSEY Midday Pick 3 1-8-9, Fireball: 1 (one, eight, nine; Fireball: one) Midday Pick 4 8-9-6-7, Fireball: 1 (eight, nine, six, seven; Fireball: one) NEW MEXICO Pick 3 Day 8-6-4 (eight, six, four) Pick 4 Day 6-6-3-1 (six, six, three, one) NEW YORK Numbers Midday 8-5-7 (eight, five, seven) Win 4 Midday 9-2-6-3 (nine, two, six, three) Pick 10 02-10-13-28-29-33-35-38-49-54-57-59-60-66-67-70-72-77-79-80 (two, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-nine, eighty) NORTH CAROLINA Pick 3 Day 1-5-5, Lucky Sum: 11 (one, five, five; Lucky Sum: eleven) Pick 4 Day 9-8-2-3, Lucky Sum: 22 (nine, eight, two, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-two) OHIO Classic Lotto 03-15-34-39-40-49, Kicker: 2-0-3-8-9-0 (three, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Kicker: two, zero, three, eight, nine, zero) Estimated jackpot: $7.8 million Pick 3 Evening 9-6-0 (nine, six, zero) Pick 3 Midday 0-5-2 (zero, five, two) Pick 4 Evening 0-7-2-4 (zero, seven, two, four) Pick 4 Midday 1-9-0-6 (one, nine, zero, six) Pick 5 Evening 4-6-6-6-9 (four, six, six, six, nine) Pick 5 Midday 8-2-9-1-3 (eight, two, nine, one, three) Rolling Cash 5 09-13-14-16-23 (nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three) Estimated jackpot: $140,000 OREGON Lucky Lines 03-05-12-14-17-24-25-29 (three, five, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $19,000 Pick 4 1PM 4-4-0-7 (four, four, zero, seven) Pick 4 4PM 6-2-4-5 (six, two, four, five) Pick 4 7PM 8-0-6-3 (eight, zero, six, three) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 03-07-22-29-36 (three, seven, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-six) Estimated jackpot: $200,000 Match 6 Lotto 06-16-18-30-32-42 (six, sixteen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $590,000 Pick 2 Day 5-8, Wild: 5 (five, eight; Wild: five) Pick 2 Evening 7-1, Wild: 8 (seven, one; Wild: eight) Pick 3 Day 6-2-7, Wild: 5 (six, two, seven; Wild: five) Pick 3 Evening 4-7-3, Wild: 8 (four, seven, three; Wild: eight) Pick 4 Day 0-1-9-3, Wild: 5 (zero, one, nine, three; Wild: five) Pick 4 Evening 2-5-6-2, Wild: 8 (two, five, six, two; Wild: eight) Pick 5 Day 8-1-7-3-2, Wild: 5 (eight, one, seven, three, two; Wild: five) Pick 5 Evening 6-5-5-0-6, Wild: 8 (six, five, five, zero, six; Wild: eight) Treasure Hunt 02-13-15-24-29 (two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $85,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 5-2-3-1 (five, two, three, one) Numbers Midday 2-1-2-8 (two, one, two, eight) Wild Money 09-28-31-34-36, Extra: 15 (nine, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six; Extra: fifteen) Estimated jackpot: $138,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 16-22-27-30-34, Power-Up: 2 (sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four; Power, Up: two) Pick 3 Evening 9-2-3 (nine, two, three) Pick 3 Midday 5-6-4 (five, six, four) Pick 4 Evening 4-2-7-0 (four, two, seven, zero) Pick 4 Midday 2-6-3-0 (two, six, three, zero) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 9-9-8, Lucky Sum: 26 (nine, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six) Cash 3 Midday 6-5-7, Lucky Sum: 18 (six, five, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen) Cash 3 Morning 7-6-9, Lucky Sum: 22 (seven, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two) Cash 4 Evening 7-8-5-7, Lucky Sum: 27 (seven, eight, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven) Cash 4 Midday 1-8-1-3, Lucky Sum: 13 (one, eight, one, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen) Cash 4 Morning 6-7-4-3, Lucky Sum: 20 (six, seven, four, three; Lucky Sum: twenty) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 03-05-06-09-10-12-13-14-19-20-21-23 (three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 01-06-08-09-13-16-17-18-19-20-22-23 (one, six, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three) All or Nothing Morning 02-03-04-05-07-09-10-13-15-18-19-21 (two, three, four, five, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one) Daily 4 Day 5-8-3-8, FIREBALL: 1 (five, eight, three, eight; FIREBALL: one) Daily 4 Evening 7-1-2-5, FIREBALL: 9 (seven, one, two, five; FIREBALL: nine) Daily 4 Morning 5-3-8-6, FIREBALL: 9 (five, three, eight, six; FIREBALL: nine) Pick 3 Day 0-3-4, FIREBALL: 3 (zero, three, four; FIREBALL: three) Pick 3 Evening 9-6-6, FIREBALL: 2 (nine, six, six; FIREBALL: two) Pick 3 Morning 2-1-0, FIREBALL: 4 (two, one, zero; FIREBALL: four) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 2-8-5 (two, eight, five) Pick 4 Day 9-4-3-0 (nine, four, three, zero) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 06-14-15-16-19-20 (six, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty) Daily 3 9-8-2 (nine, eight, two) Daily 4 7-6-3-2 (seven, six, three, two) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 01-02-04-06-08-10-14-15-16-20-21 (one, two, four, six, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one) Pick 3 Midday 8-4-6 (eight, four, six) Pick 4 Midday 4-8-4-4 (four, eight, four, four)