The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday: ARIZONA Pick 3 7-2-4 (seven, two, four) Fantasy 5 07-16-22-30-38 (seven, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-eight) The Pick 11-14-21-28-30-33 (eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three) Triple Twist 02-03-09-17-38-42 (two, three, nine, seventeen, thirty-eight, forty-two) ARKANSAS Cash 3 Evening 8-8-8 (eight, eight, eight) Cash 3 Midday 7-7-6 (seven, seven, six) Cash 4 Evening 7-2-5-9 (seven, two, five, nine) Cash 4 Midday 5-6-2-4 (five, six, two, four) Natural State Jackpot 01-14-22-23-28 (one, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $280,000 CALIFORNIA Daily 3 Evening 8-1-8 (eight, one, eight) Daily 3 Midday 1-0-0 (one, zero, zero) Daily 4 5-0-7-5 (five, zero, seven, five) Daily Derby 1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.59 (1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 48.59) Fantasy 5 05-10-11-26-36 (five, ten, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-six) COLORADO Pick 3 Midday 2-9-8 (two, nine, eight) CONNECTICUT Play3 Day 6-4-5 (six, four, five) Play4 Day 5-2-6-2 (five, two, six, two) DELAWARE Multi-Win Lotto 09-11-13-21-22-33 (nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three) Estimated jackpot: $168,000 Play 3 Day 4-1-3 (four, one, three) Play 3 Night 2-4-5 (two, four, five) Play 4 Day 2-5-4-7 (two, five, four, seven) Play 4 Night 5-4-9-6 (five, four, nine, six) DIST. OF COLUMBIA DC 2 Evening 7-2 (seven, two) DC 2 Midday 9-8 (nine, eight) DC 3 Evening 0-8-8 (zero, eight, eight) DC 3 Midday 0-4-4 (zero, four, four) DC 4 Evening 7-4-1-2 (seven, four, one, two) DC 4 Midday 2-8-6-1 (two, eight, six, one) DC 5 Evening 2-9-8-3-9 (two, nine, eight, three, nine) DC 5 Midday 6-1-0-8-0 (six, one, zero, eight, zero) FLORIDA Pick 2 Midday 5-0, Fireball: 7 (five, zero; Fireball: seven) Pick 3 Midday 6-6-4, Fireball: 7 (six, six, four; Fireball: seven) Pick 4 Midday 6-1-2-0, Fireball: 7 (six, one, two, zero; Fireball: seven) Pick 5 Midday 1-1-6-2-7, Fireball: 7 (one, one, six, two, seven; Fireball: seven) GEORGIA Cash 3 Evening 0-7-5 (zero, seven, five) Cash 3 Midday 7-6-4 (seven, six, four) Cash 4 Evening 6-0-9-5 (six, zero, nine, five) Cash 4 Midday 4-2-9-6 (four, two, nine, six) Georgia FIVE Evening 7-6-8-8-2 (seven, six, eight, eight, two) Georgia FIVE Midday 3-1-4-4-5 (three, one, four, four, five) IDAHO Pick 3 Day 7-6-6 (seven, six, six) Pick 4 Day 7-8-2-5 (seven, eight, two, five) ILLINOIS LuckyDay Lotto Midday 03-23-32-36-41 (three, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-one) Estimated jackpot: $350,000 INDIANA Quick Draw Midday 02-03-04-05-08-23-24-34-38-46-53-54-55-59-60-61-70-72-74-80, BE: 23 (two, three, four, five, eight, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty; BE: twenty-three) Daily Three-Midday 7-1-7, SB: 9 (seven, one, seven; SB: nine) Daily Four-Midday 0-5-6-3, SB: 9 (zero, five, six, three; SB: nine) IOWA Pick 3 Midday 7-1-7 (seven, one, seven) Pick 4 Midday 0-5-6-3 (zero, five, six, three) KANSAS Pick 3 Midday 2-1-1 (two, one, one) KENTUCKY Pick 3 Midday 2-5-5 (two, five, five) Pick 4 Midday 1-8-6-4 (one, eight, six, four) MAINE World Poker Tour JC-QC-JH-10C-9S (JC, QC, JH, 10C, 9S) MARYLAND 5 Card Cash AD-AS-2C-3C-4C (AD, AS, 2C, 3C, 4C) Bonus Match 5 03-08-15-24-34, Bonus: 29 (three, eight, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: twenty-nine) Pick 3 Evening 0-8-0 (zero, eight, zero) Pick 3 Midday 7-5-9 (seven, five, nine) Pick 4 Evening 2-3-5-5 (two, three, five, five) Pick 4 Midday 0-3-2-3 (zero, three, two, three) MASSACHUSETTS MassCash 10-22-23-26-33 (ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-three) Numbers Evening 0-8-8-7 (zero, eight, eight, seven) Numbers Midday 0-6-2-5 (zero, six, two, five) MICHIGAN Classic Lotto 47 02-10-11-14-23-41 (two, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, forty-one) Estimated jackpot: $2.25 million Poker Lotto 9C-3D-7D-8D-9S (9C, 3D, 7D, 8D, 9S) Midday Daily 3 9-3-1 (nine, three, one) Midday Daily 4 4-8-0-0 (four, eight, zero, zero) Daily 3 4-7-9 (four, seven, nine) Daily 4 5-4-7-5 (five, four, seven, five) Fantasy 5 09-26-29-33-35 (nine, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $115,000 Keno 02-10-14-16-17-18-19-20-21-23-29-32-33-35-36-38-41-45-53-57-71-74 (two, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-four) MINNESOTA Daily 3 3-7-0 (three, seven, zero) Gopher 5 06-12-20-37-39 (six, twelve, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $130,000 Northstar Cash 01-11-23-25-29 (one, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $28,000 MISSOURI Lotto 01-16-22-30-35-38 (one, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight) Pick 3 Midday 9-2-0 (nine, two, zero) Pick 4 Midday 3-7-7-5 (three, seven, seven, five) Show Me Cash 13-19-32-36-39 (thirteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine) MONTANA Big Sky Bonus 04-08-17-26, Bonus: 3 (four, eight, seventeen, twenty-six; Bonus: three) NEW JERSEY Midday Pick 3 7-0-2, Fireball: 7 (seven, zero, two; Fireball: seven) Midday Pick 4 2-6-6-0, Fireball: 7 (two, six, six, zero; Fireball: seven) NEW MEXICO Pick 3 Day 9-9-9 (nine, nine, nine) Pick 4 Day 7-3-1-8 (seven, three, one, eight) NEW YORK Numbers Midday 2-3-6 (two, three, six) Win 4 Midday 6-1-8-9 (six, one, eight, nine) Pick 10 07-14-15-17-20-21-23-26-27-30-38-42-43-44-54-55-63-68-73-78 (seven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-eight) Lotto 14-21-22-24-26-51, Bonus: 37 (fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, fifty-one; Bonus: thirty-seven) NORTH CAROLINA Pick 3 Day 7-1-0, Lucky Sum: 8 (seven, one, zero; Lucky Sum: eight) Pick 4 Day 6-7-7-0, Lucky Sum: 20 (six, seven, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty) OHIO Classic Lotto 03-16-21-25-37-42, Kicker: 9-2-4-4-7-6 (three, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two; Kicker: nine, two, four, four, seven, six) Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million Pick 3 Evening 3-1-8 (three, one, eight) Pick 3 Midday 1-1-2 (one, one, two) Pick 4 Evening 2-7-7-3 (two, seven, seven, three) Pick 4 Midday 9-1-7-7 (nine, one, seven, seven) Pick 5 Evening 0-0-2-3-5 (zero, zero, two, three, five) Pick 5 Midday 0-3-6-3-9 (zero, three, six, three, nine) Rolling Cash 5 05-10-27-30-39 (five, ten, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $316,000 OREGON Lucky Lines 02-05-11-16-19-22-27-30 (two, five, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $16,000 Pick 4 1PM 9-1-3-4 (nine, one, three, four) Pick 4 4PM 7-7-6-7 (seven, seven, six, seven) Pick 4 7PM 2-6-9-1 (two, six, nine, one) PENNSYLVANIA Cash 5 07-08-32-34-38 (seven, eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $500,000 Match 6 Lotto 03-14-16-28-29-34 (three, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $3.85 million Pick 2 Day 2-0, Wild: 7 (two, zero; Wild: seven) Pick 2 Evening 6-4, Wild: 7 (six, four; Wild: seven) Pick 3 Day 6-9-1, Wild: 7 (six, nine, one; Wild: seven) Pick 3 Evening 0-6-4, Wild: 7 (zero, six, four; Wild: seven) Pick 4 Day 7-3-3-8, Wild: 7 (seven, three, three, eight; Wild: seven) Pick 4 Evening 8-9-8-3, Wild: 7 (eight, nine, eight, three; Wild: seven) Pick 5 Day 2-7-3-4-1, Wild: 7 (two, seven, three, four, one; Wild: seven) Pick 5 Evening 5-1-2-4-7, Wild: 7 (five, one, two, four, seven; Wild: seven) Treasure Hunt 05-15-16-27-29 (five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $30,000 RHODE ISLAND Numbers Evening 8-8-1-7 (eight, eight, one, seven) Numbers Midday 9-8-9-5 (nine, eight, nine, five) Wild Money 08-13-17-27-35, Extra: 3 (eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Extra: three) Estimated jackpot: $48,000 SOUTH CAROLINA Palmetto Cash 5 08-22-26-35-36, Power-Up: 5 (eight, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six; Power, Up: five) Pick 3 Evening 4-5-7 (four, five, seven) Pick 3 Midday 7-9-7 (seven, nine, seven) Pick 4 Evening 5-5-0-6 (five, five, zero, six) Pick 4 Midday 1-6-1-7 (one, six, one, seven) TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 0-5-3, Lucky Sum: 8 (zero, five, three; Lucky Sum: eight) Cash 3 Midday 9-7-0, Lucky Sum: 16 (nine, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen) Cash 3 Morning 7-9-1, Lucky Sum: 17 (seven, nine, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen) Cash 4 Evening 9-4-6-3, Lucky Sum: 22 (nine, four, six, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-two) Cash 4 Midday 3-0-3-5, Lucky Sum: 11 (three, zero, three, five; Lucky Sum: eleven) Cash 4 Morning 8-6-3-0, Lucky Sum: 17 (eight, six, three, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-03-04-05-08-09-12-14-15-16-17-19 (one, three, four, five, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen) All or Nothing Evening 01-06-07-09-10-11-13-14-16-18-19-24 (one, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four) All or Nothing Morning 04-05-06-10-11-13-14-16-18-20-22-24 (four, five, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four) Daily 4 Day 9-4-9-2, FIREBALL: 6 (nine, four, nine, two; FIREBALL: six) Daily 4 Evening 8-8-9-8, FIREBALL: 6 (eight, eight, nine, eight; FIREBALL: six) Daily 4 Morning 2-6-2-7, FIREBALL: 2 (two, six, two, seven; FIREBALL: two) Pick 3 Day 6-2-4, FIREBALL: 7 (six, two, four; FIREBALL: seven) Pick 3 Evening 4-6-9, FIREBALL: 3 (four, six, nine; FIREBALL: three) Pick 3 Morning 5-3-1, FIREBALL: 5 (five, three, one; FIREBALL: five) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 7-0-7 (seven, zero, seven) Pick 4 Day 0-6-7-2 (zero, six, seven, two) WEST VIRGINIA Daily 3 1-9-4 (one, nine, four) Daily 4 8-3-6-5 (eight, three, six, five) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 02-03-04-06-09-14-15-18-20-21-22 (two, three, four, six, nine, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 1-1-8 (one, one, eight) Pick 4 Midday 1-0-8-7 (one, zero, eight, seven)