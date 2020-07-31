Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

2-8-6-9

(two, eight, six, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

0-2-1-2

(zero, two, one, two)

Natural State Jackpot

02-10-11-15-28

(two, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $135,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

Daily 4

6-7-3-4

(six, seven, three, four)

Daily Derby

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.49

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.49)

Fantasy 5

01-24-35-36-37

(one, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-1

(five, zero, one)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

1-1-2

(one, one, two)

Play4 Day

5-9-6-6

(five, nine, six, six)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

4-1-6

(four, one, six)

Play 3 Night

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

Play 4 Day

3-5-2-2

(three, five, two, two)

Play 4 Night

3-3-3-3

(three, three, three, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

2-4

(two, four)

DC 2 Midday

0-0

(zero, zero)

DC 3 Evening

1-5-5

(one, five, five)

DC 3 Midday

0-7-7

(zero, seven, seven)

DC 4 Evening

9-9-2-3

(nine, nine, two, three)

DC 4 Midday

5-5-2-2

(five, five, two, two)

DC 5 Evening

6-1-9-4-9

(six, one, nine, four, nine)

DC 5 Midday

3-0-0-7-3

(three, zero, zero, seven, three)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

3-6

(three, six)

Pick 2 Midday

6-1

(six, one)

Pick 3 Evening

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-0

(seven, six, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-8-2-8

(zero, eight, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-9-1

(three, five, nine, one)

Pick 5 Evening

4-6-9-4-0

(four, six, nine, four, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

6-9-8-9-4

(six, nine, eight, nine, four)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

Cash 3 Midday

1-1-7

(one, one, seven)

Cash 4 Evening

4-5-6-3

(four, five, six, three)

Cash 4 Midday

8-4-9-9

(eight, four, nine, nine)

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-5-7-5-9

(two, five, seven, five, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-9-6-2-5

(five, nine, six, two, five)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-15-25-28-42

(six, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-05-10-12-13-14-25-26-27-31-34-36-39-41-53-55-56-62-71-76, BE: 5

(two, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-two, seventy-one, seventy-six; BE: five)

Daily Three-Midday

8-3-1, SB: 8

(eight, three, one; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

6-1-5-3, SB: 8

(six, one, five, three; SB: eight)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-1

(eight, three, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-5-3

(six, one, five, three)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-6

(one, four, six)

Daily Pick 3

0-4-0

(zero, four, zero)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-9

(seven, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-5-7-6

(six, five, seven, six)

MAINE

WPT

KD-AS-6C-5D-5H

(KD, AS, 6C, 5D, 5H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KC-AC-2H-3S-4S

(KC, AC, 2H, 3S, 4S)

Bonus Match 5

01-05-08-10-15, Bonus: 12

(one, five, eight, ten, fifteen; Bonus: twelve)

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-2

(five, eight, two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-2

(two, six, two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-7-0-8

(three, seven, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-7-2

(three, five, seven, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

03-10-17-27-31

(three, ten, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Numbers Evening

9-2-1-2

(nine, two, one, two)

Numbers Midday

8-1-5-0

(eight, one, five, zero)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JS-8C-6H-7S-8S

(JS, 8C, 6H, 7S, 8S)

Midday Daily 3

7-9-1

(seven, nine, one)

Midday Daily 4

4-5-4-5

(four, five, four, five)

Daily 3

9-7-5

(nine, seven, five)

Daily 4

1-7-3-6

(one, seven, three, six)

Fantasy 5

08-23-27-29-37

(eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $296,000

Keno

01-04-06-11-16-20-23-27-28-29-30-33-41-44-47-53-55-59-72-73-77-78

(one, four, six, eleven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

Northstar Cash

01-03-06-23-26

(one, three, six, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-0

(four, zero, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-2

(seven, three, two)

Pick 4 Evening

8-1-8-0

(eight, one, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-6-1

(eight, three, six, one)

Show Me Cash

05-28-30-32-36

(five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

04-08-18-19, Bonus: 12

(four, eight, eighteen, nineteen; Bonus: twelve)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

8-1-6, Fireball: 1

(eight, one, six; Fireball: one)

Midday Pick 4

4-6-7-4, Fireball: 1

(four, six, seven, four; Fireball: one)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

2-6-8

(two, six, eight)

Pick 4 Day

6-9-7-1

(six, nine, seven, one)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

Win 4 Midday

3-2-1-4

(three, two, one, four)

Numbers Evening

7-9-7

(seven, nine, seven)

Win 4 Evening

4-6-5-2

(four, six, five, two)

Pick 10

02-05-06-08-09-15-16-21-29-31-33-34-37-42-49-53-58-63-69-77

(two, five, six, eight, nine, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-seven)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

1-7-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

7-7-1-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, seven, one, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

Pick 4 Evening

7-2-9-7

(seven, two, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-1-2

(six, one, one, two)

Pick 5 Evening

6-7-7-2-5

(six, seven, seven, two, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-5-3-3-9

(six, five, three, three, nine)

Rolling Cash 5

02-03-05-24-32

(two, three, five, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-06-11-15-FREE-18-23-27-31

(three, six, eleven, fifteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $23,000

Pick 4 1PM

0-5-2-7

(zero, five, two, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

5-2-3-6

(five, two, three, six)

Pick 4 7PM

4-6-7-8

(four, six, seven, eight)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-09-28-30-38

(two, nine, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $425,000

Match 6 Lotto

06-19-23-33-36-49

(six, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $590,000

Pick 2 Day

0-5, Wild: 4

(zero, five; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

9-3, Wild:

(nine, three; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

8-5-3, Wild: 4

(eight, five, three; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-7, Wild:

(seven, four, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

9-4-3-2, Wild: 4

(nine, four, three, two; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

7-6-3-4, Wild:

(seven, six, three, four; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

7-8-9-0-5, Wild: 4

(seven, eight, nine, zero, five; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

8-5-6-0-3, Wild:

(eight, five, six, zero, three; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

20-21-24-26-29

(twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-1-3-3

(nine, one, three, three)

Numbers Midday

8-1-9-8

(eight, one, nine, eight)

Wild Money

03-09-23-31-34, Extra: 21

(three, nine, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

10-14-16-20-38, Power-Up: 3

(ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-7-7

(six, seven, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

6-6-9-0

(six, six, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-8-1-5

(six, eight, one, five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

3-3-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(three, three, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Midday

0-8-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Morning

9-6-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(nine, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Evening

1-8-6-0, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, eight, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

3-1-6-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, one, six, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Morning

1-3-9-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, three, nine, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-03-05-07-12-14-15-16-17-20-22-23

(one, three, five, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-06-08-09-12-13-15-16-19-20-21-22

(one, six, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-05-06-08-11-12-14-15-16-18-21

(one, four, five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Daily 4 Day

5-4-2-9, FIREBALL:

(five, four, two, nine; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Evening

0-1-8-9, FIREBALL: 7

(zero, one, eight, nine; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Morning

8-9-4-5, FIREBALL: 2

(eight, nine, four, five; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Day

0-6-1, FIREBALL: 2

(zero, six, one; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-6, FIREBALL: 9

(zero, three, six; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Morning

6-1-6, FIREBALL: 8

(six, one, six; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

04-07-16-17-34

(four, seven, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

Pick 4 Day

1-4-6-9

(one, four, six, nine)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

04-07-12-15-19-25

(four, seven, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five)

Daily 3

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

Daily 4

5-0-6-4

(five, zero, six, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-05-06-07-08-09-12-13-17-22

(one, two, five, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-7

(four, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-0-8-6

(six, zero, eight, six)