Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Saturday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

Fantasy 5

08-25-27-30-35

(eight, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five)

The Pick

07-20-27-31-39-41

(seven, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Triple Twist

23-24-29-31-34-38

(twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

7-1-5

(seven, one, five)

Cash 3 Midday

2-0-5

(two, zero, five)

Cash 4 Evening

3-9-6-8

(three, nine, six, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

7-7-1-3

(seven, seven, one, three)

Natural State Jackpot

06-08-19-27-31

(six, eight, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

4-6-7

(four, six, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

9-4-4

(nine, four, four)

Daily 4

6-2-1-0

(six, two, one, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.09

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.09)

Fantasy 5

02-03-08-29-39

(two, three, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

SuperLotto Plus

02-12-16-19-31, Mega Ball: 8

(two, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Mega Ball: eight)

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-03-09-19-28

(two, three, nine, nineteen, twenty-eight)

Lotto

02-09-11-13-17-36

(two, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-six)

Lotto Plus

02-15-20-32-36-38

(two, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Pick 3 Evening

8-4-7

(eight, four, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-9

(two, three, nine)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

04-21-28-32-33

(four, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Play3 Day

8-7-5

(eight, seven, five)

Play3 Night

4-7-2

(four, seven, two)

Play4 Day

3-5-6-5

(three, five, six, five)

Play4 Night

2-0-9-9

(two, zero, nine, nine)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

8-3-8

(eight, three, eight)

Play 3 Night

2-8-0

(two, eight, zero)

Play 4 Day

9-3-9-3

(nine, three, nine, three)

Play 4 Night

8-6-6-2

(eight, six, six, two)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

4-8

(four, eight)

DC 2 Midday

4-4

(four, four)

DC 3 Evening

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

DC 3 Midday

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

DC 4 Evening

1-4-1-0

(one, four, one, zero)

DC 4 Midday

1-2-9-4

(one, two, nine, four)

DC 5 Evening

3-7-0-3-5

(three, seven, zero, three, five)

DC 5 Midday

3-7-5-8-8

(three, seven, five, eight, eight)

FLORIDA

Fantasy 5

04-11-23-27-33

(four, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Lotto

02-20-24-26-38-48

(two, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-eight)

Lotto XTRA

05

(five)

Pick 2 Evening

6-8

(six, eight)

Pick 2 Midday

9-5

(nine, five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-4

(three, seven, four)

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-5

(zero, eight, five)

Pick 4 Evening

1-4-7-7

(one, four, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-7-7-8

(nine, seven, seven, eight)

Pick 5 Evening

6-1-2-1-3

(six, one, two, one, three)

Pick 5 Midday

3-6-1-3-8

(three, six, one, three, eight)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

6-3-6

(six, three, six)

Cash 3 Midday

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

Cash 3 Night

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

Cash 4 Evening

0-9-6-2

(zero, nine, six, two)

Cash 4 Midday

9-9-8-9

(nine, nine, eight, nine)

Cash 4 Night

6-9-1-1

(six, nine, one, one)

Fantasy 5

05-13-22-36-37

(five, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-8-0-6-3

(five, eight, zero, six, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-7-0-8-9

(seven, seven, zero, eight, nine)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

05-06-10-16-23

(five, six, ten, sixteen, twenty-three)

Pick 3 Day

5-1-9

(five, one, nine)

Pick 3 Night

8-3-4

(eight, three, four)

Weekly Grand

01-10-13-23-31

(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

08-24-25-32-48-51, Extra Shot: 4

(eight, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty-one; Extra Shot: four)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

05-13-14-21-37

(five, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven)

Lucky Day Lotto

02-06-12-30-33

(two, six, twelve, thirty, thirty-three)

INDIANA

Cash 5

06-18-21-28-44

(six, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty-four)

Lotto Plus

25-29-31-33-41-42

(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two)

Quick Draw Midday

14-15-23-25-26-27-33-35-37-38-43-48-51-52-54-57-61-64-70-73, BE: 48

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-three; BE: forty-eight)

Daily Three-Midday

3-0-7, SB: 4

(three, zero, seven; SB: four)

Daily Three-Evening

1-1-0, SB: 9

(one, one, zero; SB: nine)

Daily Four-Midday

1-8-3-6, SB: 4

(one, eight, three, six; SB: four)

Daily Four-Evening

0-5-1-9, SB: 9

(zero, five, one, nine; SB: nine)

Quick Draw Evening

01-02-07-20-22-25-29-30-33-35-37-39-42-45-52-58-59-61-69-77, BE: 69

(one, two, seven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-nine, seventy-seven; BE: sixty-nine)

Hoosier Lotto

07-15-16-33-37-41

(seven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-1-9

(zero, five, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-3-6

(one, eight, three, six)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

Daily Pick 3

1-8-3

(one, eight, three)

Super Kansas Cash

07-10-15-22-26, Cash Ball: 25

(seven, ten, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

KH-3C-4C-6D-7D

(KH, 3C, 4C, 6D, 7D)

Cash Ball

06-07-12-33, Cash Ball: 6

(six, seven, twelve, thirty-three; Cash Ball: six)

Pick 3 Evening

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-1

(six, nine, one)

Pick 4 Evening

4-9-1-9

(four, nine, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-2-0

(two, five, two, zero)

LOUISIANA

Easy 5

02-03-15-20-30

(two, three, fifteen, twenty, thirty)

Lotto

05-21-26-34-37-38

(five, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Pick 3

2-7-2

(two, seven, two)

Pick 4

1-1-6-6

(one, one, six, six)

MAINE

WPT

QC-QD-5C-8C-5H

(QC, QD, 5C, 8C, 5H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JH-9C-3H-2S-9S

(JH, 9C, 3H, 2S, 9S)

Bonus Match 5

12-25-30-34-38, Bonus: 10

(twelve, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Bonus: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

8-0-4

(eight, zero, four)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

4-8-7-4

(four, eight, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-8-4-2

(three, eight, four, two)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

15-20-29-34-35

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Megabucks Doubler

10-15-22-33-45-47

(ten, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-seven)

Numbers Evening

5-4-2-6

(five, four, two, six)

Numbers Midday

7-6-7-9

(seven, six, seven, nine)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

06-13-18-25-39-40

(six, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty)

Poker Lotto

KH-AH-7D-10D-5H

(KH, AH, 7D, 10D, 5H)

Midday Daily 3

1-5-9

(one, five, nine)

Midday Daily 4

3-1-4-5

(three, one, four, five)

Daily 3

3-1-0

(three, one, zero)

Daily 4

7-7-7-8

(seven, seven, seven, eight)

Fantasy 5

12-19-23-27-29

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Keno

01-02-04-06-08-10-13-19-20-22-29-32-39-48-52-54-55-58-63-67-75-77

(one, two, four, six, eight, ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-five, seventy-seven)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

2-6-7

(two, six, seven)

Northstar Cash

09-15-18-19-24

(nine, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

MISSOURI

Lotto

02-05-15-16-17-42

(two, five, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, forty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-6-7

(nine, six, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-7-2

(two, six, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-3-4

(two, five, three, four)

Show Me Cash

06-13-24-27-32

(six, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

02-06-07-25, Bonus: 10

(two, six, seven, twenty-five; Bonus: ten)

Montana Cash

11-13-15-26-27

(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 21, Year: 73

(Month: seven; Day: twenty-one; Year: seventy-three)

Pick 3

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

Pick 5

03-08-13-19-30

(three, eight, thirteen, nineteen, thirty)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

JH-QH-KH-AH-10H

(JH, QH, KH, AH, 10H)

Pick 3

7-1-2, Fireball: 9

(seven, one, two; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4

1-9-2-6, Fireball: 9

(one, nine, two, six; Fireball: nine)

Cash 5

04-13-17-28-41, Xtra: 2

(four, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, forty-one; Xtra: two)

Midday Pick 3

2-0-8, Fireball: 1

(two, zero, eight; Fireball: one)

Midday Pick 4

3-2-4-3, Fireball: 1

(three, two, four, three; Fireball: one)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-4-7

(zero, four, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-2

(three, zero, two)

Pick 4 Day

9-3-3-3

(nine, three, three, three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-4-2-8

(five, four, two, eight)

Roadrunner Cash

02-22-25-27-32

(two, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

8-4-7

(eight, four, seven)

Win 4 Midday

0-4-8-7

(zero, four, eight, seven)

Numbers Evening

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

Win 4 Evening

5-4-0-9

(five, four, zero, nine)

Take 5

05-06-13-19-26

(five, six, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six)

Pick 10

03-06-13-17-23-24-31-41-47-55-60-63-66-67-68-71-72-74-77-79

(three, six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)

Lotto

03-05-09-11-29-47, Bonus: 52

(three, five, nine, eleven, twenty-nine, forty-seven; Bonus: fifty-two)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

19-20-29-35-36

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Pick 3 Day

2-4-1, Lucky Sum: 7

(two, four, one; Lucky Sum: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

5-8-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, eight, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 4 Day

1-8-4-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, eight, four, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 4 Evening

1-0-7-0, Lucky Sum: 8

(one, zero, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

06-11-14-20-37-40, Kicker: 9-3-1-4-9-9

(six, eleven, fourteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty; Kicker: nine, three, one, four, nine, nine)

Pick 3 Evening

1-0-0

(one, zero, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

Pick 4 Evening

0-9-1-7

(zero, nine, one, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-0-4

(four, six, zero, four)

Pick 5 Evening

0-2-0-0-5

(zero, two, zero, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-3-2-0-2

(zero, three, two, zero, two)

Rolling Cash 5

03-13-20-32-38

(three, thirteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-03-08-17-25

(one, three, eight, seventeen, twenty-five)

Pick 3

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-07-10-13-FREE-19-23-27-30

(two, seven, ten, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

Megabucks

08-14-15-19-29-41

(eight, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-one)

Pick 4 10PM

4-2-0-9

(four, two, zero, nine)

Pick 4 1PM

4-9-0-9

(four, nine, zero, nine)

Pick 4 4PM

5-2-3-0

(five, two, three, zero)

Pick 4 7PM

3-4-4-8

(three, four, four, eight)

Win for Life

31-34-46-59

(thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-six, fifty-nine)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-08-16-24-32

(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Match 6 Lotto

02-30-33-35-38-46

(two, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-six)

Pick 2 Day

2-1, Wild: 3

(two, one; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

2-7, Wild: 2

(two, seven; Wild: two)

Pick 3 Day

7-7-0, Wild: 3

(seven, seven, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-8, Wild: 2

(nine, three, eight; Wild: two)

Pick 4 Day

1-3-7-5, Wild: 3

(one, three, seven, five; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-0-4-5, Wild: 2

(one, zero, four, five; Wild: two)

Pick 5 Day

6-8-0-8-3, Wild: 3

(six, eight, zero, eight, three; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

3-8-0-4-8, Wild: 2

(three, eight, zero, four, eight; Wild: two)

Treasure Hunt

04-05-22-24-26

(four, five, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six)

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

0-6-6-7

(zero, six, six, seven)

Numbers Midday

0-9-3-2

(zero, nine, three, two)

Wild Money

01-10-18-25-32, Extra: 28

(one, ten, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two; Extra: twenty-eight)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

05-07-26-32-34, Power-Up: 2

(five, seven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-9

(three, seven, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-7

(two, three, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-9-0

(two, six, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-0-6

(four, six, zero, six)

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

05-23-30-31-33

(five, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-3-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(seven, three, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Midday

6-1-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(six, one, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Morning

3-3-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, three, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Evening

9-5-7-5, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, five, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Cash 4 Midday

2-2-4-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, two, four, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Morning

0-9-9-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(zero, nine, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-09-10-11-12-13-15-16-20-21-22-24

(two, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-07-09-11-12-16-18-19-20-21-24

(three, four, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-04-05-06-07-10-12-16-17-21

(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Night

03-07-09-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-20-21

(three, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

Cash 5

03-21-27-28-32

(three, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Daily 4 Day

4-1-5-8, FIREBALL: 2

(four, one, five, eight; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

2-8-9-3, FIREBALL:

(two, eight, nine, three; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Morning

5-9-6-8, FIREBALL: 9

(five, nine, six, eight; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Night

7-7-4-3, FIREBALL: 7

(seven, seven, four, three; FIREBALL: seven)

Lotto

09-20-45-50-52-53

(nine, twenty, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-three)

Pick 3 Day

9-1-0, FIREBALL: 8

(nine, one, zero; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-7, FIREBALL: 5

(four, nine, seven; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Morning

2-0-8, FIREBALL: 5

(two, zero, eight; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Night

0-6-4, FIREBALL: 3

(zero, six, four; FIREBALL: three)

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

15-21-24-26-31-37, Bonus: 23

(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Bonus: twenty-three)

Cash 5 Day

01-26-27-30-34

(one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four)

Cash 5 Night

16-24-29-30-34

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four)

Pick 3 Day

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

Pick 3 Night

5-2-0

(five, two, zero)

Pick 4 Day

3-7-1-6

(three, seven, one, six)

Pick 4 Night

4-5-9-6

(four, five, nine, six)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

2-0-8

(two, zero, eight)

Hit 5

07-16-18-23-33

(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Keno

02-08-09-10-14-15-24-31-34-35-36-41-45-60-64-65-70-73-75-79

(two, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-five, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

Lotto

06-22-29-41-42-48

(six, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight)

Match 4

10-13-15-18

(ten, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

Daily 4

0-2-7-1

(zero, two, seven, one)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-06-07-08-10-11-15-17-18-19

(one, three, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-04-06-09-10-12-14-17-20

(one, two, three, four, six, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-0

(nine, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-5-7

(eight, nine, five, seven)

Megabucks

14-15-20-32-34-48

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight)

SuperCash

04-15-27-31-33-39, Doubler: Y

(four, fifteen