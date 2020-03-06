Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

1-8-0

(one, eight, zero)

Fantasy 5

01-04-05-20-30

(one, four, five, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Triple Twist

01-18-24-26-27-31

(one, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2.88 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

6-9-1

(six, nine, one)

Cash 4 Evening

9-8-4-3

(nine, eight, four, three)

Cash 4 Midday

1-0-7-1

(one, zero, seven, one)

Natural State Jackpot

02-21-23-30-37

(two, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

0-4-7

(zero, four, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

Daily 4

5-7-1-0

(five, seven, one, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:40.74

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 40.74)

Fantasy 5

03-08-19-27-36

(three, eight, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

COLORADO

Cash 5

04-09-12-25-26

(four, nine, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Pick 3 Evening

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

CONNECTICUT

Lucky Links Day

06-08-11-14-18-19-20-21

(six, eight, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Play3 Day

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

Play4 Day

7-2-2-3

(seven, two, two, three)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

6-3-9

(six, three, nine)

Play 3 Night

2-6-7

(two, six, seven)

Play 4 Day

7-0-0-0

(seven, zero, zero, zero)

Play 4 Night

3-5-7-6

(three, five, seven, six)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

3-1

(three, one)

DC 2 Midday

0-5

(zero, five)

DC 3 Evening

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

DC 3 Midday

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

DC 4 Evening

3-1-1-2

(three, one, one, two)

DC 4 Midday

7-9-9-1

(seven, nine, nine, one)

DC 5 Evening

9-5-1-0-8

(nine, five, one, zero, eight)

DC 5 Midday

4-1-2-3-5

(four, one, two, three, five)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

8-5

(eight, five)

Pick 2 Midday

8-0

(eight, zero)

Pick 3 Evening

7-9-4

(seven, nine, four)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-4-7

(four, seven, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-0-4-6

(six, zero, four, six)

Pick 5 Evening

4-7-6-2-2

(four, seven, six, two, two)

Pick 5 Midday

7-5-7-3-1

(seven, five, seven, three, one)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

5-6-0

(five, six, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

Cash 4 Evening

2-8-2-6

(two, eight, two, six)

Cash 4 Midday

4-1-2-5

(four, one, two, five)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-5-1-9-9

(nine, five, one, nine, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-4-6-6-2

(two, four, six, six, two)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

1-3-6

(one, three, six)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

04-12-19-20-37

(four, twelve, nineteen, twenty, thirty-seven)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-09-10-11-15-19-27-28-30-34-46-47-58-60-62-64-69-71-73-76, BE: 28

(one, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six; BE: twenty-eight)

Daily Three-Midday

9-3-4, SB: 6

(nine, three, four; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

7-5-8-1, SB: 6

(seven, five, eight, one; SB: six)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-8-1

(seven, five, eight, one)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

Daily Pick 3

0-2-6

(zero, two, six)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-0

(seven, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-9-3

(eight, four, nine, three)

Quick Bucks

08-18-23-27, Bonus: 2

(eight, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Bonus: two)

MAINE

WPT

QD-QS-8C-7H-7S

(QD, QS, 8C, 7H, 7S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JC-5C-2D-5H-8S

(JC, 5C, 2D, 5H, 8S)

Bonus Match 5

01-13-21-28-31, Bonus: 32

(one, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Bonus: thirty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-1

(seven, two, one)

Pick 3 Midday

5-4-0

(five, four, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-9-2

(three, three, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-0-1-8

(six, zero, one, eight)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

2-1-6-6

(two, one, six, six)

Numbers Midday

7-4-2-8

(seven, four, two, eight)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JC-QC-QS-2C-10S

(JC, QC, QS, 2C, 10S)

Midday Daily 3

7-9-5

(seven, nine, five)

Midday Daily 4

5-1-3-7

(five, one, three, seven)

Daily 3

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

Daily 4

2-4-3-4

(two, four, three, four)

Fantasy 5

04-11-12-20-22

(four, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Keno

04-05-11-15-16-20-21-30-32-33-38-40-41-51-54-58-63-68-69-75-79-80

(four, five, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

Northstar Cash

11-16-17-18-21

(eleven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

6-2-3

(six, two, three)

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-9

(four, two, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

1-4-9-9

(one, four, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-9-7

(two, nine, nine, seven)

Show Me Cash

13-18-29-31-36

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

06-13-14-19, Bonus: 15

(six, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen; Bonus: fifteen)

NEBRASKA

Pick 3

0-4-9

(zero, four, nine)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

KC-4D-3H-10H-10S

(KC, 4D, 3H, 10H, 10S)

Pick 3

9-0-2, Fireball: 7

(nine, zero, two; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4

4-4-3-0, Fireball: 7

(four, four, three, zero; Fireball: seven)

Cash 5

06-14-15-23-27, Xtra: 4

(six, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Pick 6

03-05-18-24-34-44, Xtra: 4

(three, five, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-four; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million

Midday Pick 3

6-9-1, Fireball: 8

(six, nine, one; Fireball: eight)

Midday Pick 4

1-9-2-8, Fireball: 8

(one, nine, two, eight; Fireball: eight)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-9-3

(zero, nine, three)

Pick 4 Day

9-6-9-0

(nine, six, nine, zero)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

0-8-9

(zero, eight, nine)

Win 4 Midday

8-2-0-8

(eight, two, zero, eight)

Numbers Evening

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

Win 4 Evening

1-9-9-4

(one, nine, nine, four)

Pick 10

02-04-09-16-17-18-26-28-32-40-42-49-51-54-55-60-61-63-69-72

(two, four, nine, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-two)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

6-3-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(six, three, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

Pick 4 Day

1-0-7-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, zero, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

4-8-9

(four, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-1

(zero, two, one)

Pick 4 Evening

2-8-3-6

(two, eight, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-2-5

(seven, five, two, five)

Pick 5 Evening

4-9-9-5-2

(four, nine, nine, five, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-3-8-0-1

(five, three, eight, zero, one)

Rolling Cash 5

02-07-22-38-39

(two, seven, twenty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

12-16-22-24-26

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Pick 3

4-1-8

(four, one, eight)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-11-16-FREE-18-21-26-32

(four, eight, eleven, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $64,000

Pick 4 1PM

2-7-6-1

(two, seven, six, one)

Pick 4 4PM

1-3-0-4

(one, three, zero, four)

Pick 4 7PM

2-2-8-0

(two, two, eight, zero)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-06-18-39-43

(three, six, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Match 6 Lotto

11-14-23-26-31-42

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

Pick 2 Day

5-1, Wild: 3

(five, one; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

7-1, Wild: 6

(seven, one; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Day

6-6-9, Wild: 3

(six, six, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-3-9, Wild: 6

(nine, three, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Day

2-9-6-5, Wild: 3

(two, nine, six, five; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

4-2-0-1, Wild: 6

(four, two, zero, one; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Day

7-9-7-9-3, Wild: 3

(seven, nine, seven, nine, three; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

0-7-0-2-9, Wild: 6

(zero, seven, zero, two, nine; Wild: six)

Treasure Hunt

05-08-12-21-29

(five, eight, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-4-2-4

(three, four, two, four)

Numbers Midday

6-3-1-0

(six, three, one, zero)

Wild Money

01-08-12-25-34, Extra: 9

(one, eight, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-four; Extra: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $134,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

04-13-15-21-32, Power-Up: 2

(four, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

Pick 3 Midday

8-0-0

(eight, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

6-5-5-4

(six, five, five, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-4-0

(five, eight, four, zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Midday

3-4-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, four, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 3 Morning

6-1-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(six, one, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 4 Evening

9-7-1-6, Lucky Sum: 23

(nine, seven, one, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Midday

6-6-0-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, six, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Morning

3-5-5-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, five, five, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-03-07-08-11-13-14-15-16-19-21-24

(one, three, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-08-09-10-11-12-14-16-21-24

(two, three, four, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-05-10-12-13-14-16-17-19-20-22-24

(two, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

4-6-2-0, FIREBALL: 2

(four, six, two, zero; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

4-2-4-5, FIREBALL: 6

(four, two, four, five; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Morning

0-2-2-9, FIREBALL: 5

(zero, two, two, nine; FIREBALL: five)

Pick 3 Day

3-3-2, FIREBALL: 1

(three, three, two; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-8, FIREBALL: 6

(two, one, eight; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

5-1-7, FIREBALL:

(five, one, seven; FIREBALL: zero)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

05-18-21-24-32

(five, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Day

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Day

6-7-9-2

(six, seven, nine, two)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-09-10-14-16-22

(three, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

4-4-1

(four, four, one)

Daily 4

2-6-0-2

(two, six, zero, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing

01-02-04-06-08-14-15-17-19-20-21

(one, two, four, six, eight, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Daily Pick 3

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

Daily Pick 4

2-1-7-0

(two, one, seven, zero)