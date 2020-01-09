Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
5-0-7
(five, zero, seven)
01-03-16-32-38
(one, three, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
03-12-16-26-42-44
(three, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, forty-two, forty-four)
12-19-28-37-40-41
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.92 million
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
2-7-4
(two, seven, four)
6-1-4-2
(six, one, four, two)
9-8-5-3
(nine, eight, five, three)
01-04-16-32-35
(one, four, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $95,000
9-8-6
(nine, eight, six)
2-0-0
(two, zero, zero)
8-9-1-4
(eight, nine, one, four)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:44.60
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 44.60)
13-18-21-32-35
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five)
13-18-20-25-26
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six)
13-19-23-27-35-37
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
07-14-15-25-29-40
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty)
8-4-6
(eight, four, six)
2-1-6
(two, one, six)
02-08-10-11-12-16-20-21
(two, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
0-1-4
(zero, one, four)
6-2-1-0
(six, two, one, zero)
02-05-11-12-20-25
(two, five, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
3-2-7
(three, two, seven)
6-3-3-4
(six, three, three, four)
3-4-3-1
(three, four, three, one)
3-1
(three, one)
1-9
(one, nine)
5-6-6
(five, six, six)
2-9-5
(two, nine, five)
3-7-8-6
(three, seven, eight, six)
8-7-1-7
(eight, seven, one, seven)
7-3-2-8-1
(seven, three, two, eight, one)
4-4-6-9-8
(four, four, six, nine, eight)
5-1
(five, one)
9-6
(nine, six)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
2-4-7-2
(two, four, seven, two)
4-6-8-7
(four, six, eight, seven)
9-9-2-2-3
(nine, nine, two, two, three)
0-8-1-4-3
(zero, eight, one, four, three)
1-8-5
(one, eight, five)
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
9-9-0-2
(nine, nine, zero, two)
8-1-0-0
(eight, one, zero, zero)
0-6-8-9-4
(zero, six, eight, nine, four)
2-4-6-0-0
(two, four, six, zero, zero)
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
13-21-25-33-38
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
01-02-10-12-16-21-22-28-36-42-44-47-54-55-57-58-60-61-65-77, BE: 21
(one, two, ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-five, seventy-seven; BE: twenty-one)
5-1-8, SB: 9
(five, one, eight; SB: nine)
1-2-9-8, SB: 9
(one, two, nine, eight; SB: nine)
5-1-8
(five, one, eight)
1-2-9-8
(one, two, nine, eight)
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
10-19-24-27-29, Cash Ball: 24
(ten, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
3-9-4-3
(three, nine, four, three)
13-17-18-27, Bonus: 2
(thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven; Bonus: two)
QC-JD-4C-3H-6H
(QC, JD, 4C, 3H, 6H)
QC-KD-JS-7S-10S
(QC, KD, JS, 7S, 10S)
05-09-17-31-35, Bonus: 32
(five, nine, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-five; Bonus: thirty-two)
6-4-4
(six, four, four)
9-7-0
(nine, seven, zero)
4-6-9-2
(four, six, nine, two)
7-3-9-4
(seven, three, nine, four)
5-2-1-3
(five, two, one, three)
3-1-8-0
(three, one, eight, zero)
07-10-28-34-38-44
(seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.45 million
QC-KD-JH-9C-10H
(QC, KD, JH, 9C, 10H)
9-6-8
(nine, six, eight)
4-3-5-6
(four, three, five, six)
8-2-8
(eight, two, eight)
1-0-2-2
(one, zero, two, two)
07-12-13-20-22
(seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
03-04-05-07-08-11-16-26-27-29-35-39-42-43-48-50-53-54-60-62-72-73
(three, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-three)
5-8-8
(five, eight, eight)
16-17-29-32-46
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
03-06-11-18-20
(three, six, eleven, eighteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
19-22-24-26-40-44
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
3-2-2
(three, two, two)
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
2-3-9-8
(two, three, nine, eight)
1-8-7-5
(one, eight, seven, five)
01-07-13-14-16
(one, seven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen)
08-09-17-22, Bonus: 11
(eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-two; Bonus: eleven)
21-22-26-29-43
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-three)
0-6-5
(zero, six, five)
JC-JS-3C-10D-6H
(JC, JS, 3C, 10D, 6H)
4-9-1, Fireball: 6
(four, nine, one; Fireball: six)
0-0-7-5, Fireball: 6
(zero, zero, seven, five; Fireball: six)
16-21-22-23-34, Xtra: 4
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-four; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000
9-3-6, Fireball: 2
(nine, three, six; Fireball: two)
2-1-2-8, Fireball: 2
(two, one, two, eight; Fireball: two)
1-0-5
(one, zero, five)
9-3-2-1
(nine, three, two, one)
2-2-3
(two, two, three)
8-1-0-6
(eight, one, zero, six)
5-4-8
(five, four, eight)
5-0-6-8
(five, zero, six, eight)
05-09-11-20-23-24-27-28-30-36-43-47-49-56-59-61-64-72-75-76
(five, nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six)
0-7-7, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-0-8-2, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, zero, eight, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
06-13-14-26-34-41, Kicker: 3-7-7-3-4-4
(six, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-one; Kicker: three, seven, seven, three, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $8 million
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
5-8-1
(five, eight, one)
4-1-1-0
(four, one, one, zero)
2-3-7-2
(two, three, seven, two)
4-0-7-8-5
(four, zero, seven, eight, five)
3-8-6-1-0
(three, eight, six, one, zero)
01-12-29-30-36
(one, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
08-09-16-29-31
(eight, nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
02-06-09-13-FREE-19-21-28-32
(two, six, nine, thirteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $52,000
4-0-2-4
(four, zero, two, four)
5-7-9-2
(five, seven, nine, two)
7-6-3-2
(seven, six, three, two)
06-09-16-21-32
(six, nine, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
05-18-20-32-35-40
(five, eighteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $1.07 million
3-8, Wild: 4
(three, eight; Wild: four)
1-9, Wild: 2
(one, nine; Wild: two)
4-0-1, Wild: 4
(four, zero, one; Wild: four)
2-1-9, Wild: 2
(two, one, nine; Wild: two)
0-1-3-4, Wild: 4
(zero, one, three, four; Wild: four)
2-1-9-2, Wild: 2
(two, one, nine, two; Wild: two)
5-6-2-4-9, Wild: 4
(five, six, two, four, nine; Wild: four)
3-1-2-6-3, Wild: 2
(three, one, two, six, three; Wild: two)
01-10-16-19-28
(one, ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
4-8-4-4
(four, eight, four, four)
4-5-7-1
(four, five, seven, one)
13-19-20-31-34, Power-Up: 2
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)
1-9-7
(one, nine, seven)
9-8-0
(nine, eight, zero)
5-2-1-5
(five, two, one, five)
3-8-6-0
(three, eight, six, zero)
9-3-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(nine, three, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
3-3-1, Lucky Sum: 7
(three, three, one; Lucky Sum: seven)
5-4-0, Lucky Sum: 9
(five, four, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)
4-2-6-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, two, six, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
3-9-3-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, nine, three, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
11-19-21-25-31, Bonus: 4
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one; Bonus: four)
01-03-05-06-11-12-13-15-16-17-20-24
(one, three, five, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four)
01-02-04-07-09-10-16-17-20-21-22-24
(one, two, four, seven, nine, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-04-06-09-13-16-17-19-20-22-23-24
(two, four, six, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
5-2-8-9, FIREBALL:
(five, two, eight, nine; FIREBALL: zero)
0-8-0-2, FIREBALL: 4
(zero, eight, zero, two; FIREBALL: four)
3-9-2-9, FIREBALL: 5
(three, nine, two, nine; FIREBALL: five)
8-8-1, FIREBALL: 7
(eight, eight, one; FIREBALL: seven)
1-8-7, FIREBALL: 2
(one, eight, seven; FIREBALL: two)
3-4-8, FIREBALL:
(three, four, eight; FIREBALL: zero)
23-25-30-33-34
(twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)
0-8-9
(zero, eight, nine)
3-3-8-2
(three, three, eight, two)
9-5-9
(nine, five, nine)
4-6-6-2
(four, six, six, two)
03-04-06-07-08-09-12-13-14-15-16
(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen)
05-11-14-28-31
(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
5-7-0-3
(five, seven, zero, three)