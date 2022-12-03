The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday: WASHINGTON Daily Game 5-4-1 (five, four, one) Hit 5 09-11-23-33-36 (nine, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-six) Keno 01-02-05-08-15-17-23-27-29-38-40-42-54-57-59-60-70-73-76-78 (one, two, five, eight, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight) Match 4 03-10-18-19 (three, ten, eighteen, nineteen) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 03-10-16-18-22-25 (three, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five) Daily 3 5-1-2 (five, one, two) Daily 4 3-8-7-6 (three, eight, seven, six) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Evening 02-03-06-08-09-10-11-16-17-21-22 (two, three, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two) All or Nothing Midday 01-03-04-06-07-08-09-12-13-15-21 (one, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one) Pick 3 Midday 2-5-1 (two, five, one) Pick 4 Midday 0-2-7-7 (zero, two, seven, seven) SuperCash 05-08-11-28-35-38, Doubler: N (five, eight, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Doubler: N) Badger 5 02-06-13-18-22 (two, six, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two) Daily Pick 3 0-1-4 (zero, one, four) Daily Pick 4 8-4-6-3 (eight, four, six, three)