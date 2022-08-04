The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday: TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 2-0-0, Wild: 3 (two, zero, zero; Wild: three) Cash 3 Midday 9-5-0, Wild: 9 (nine, five, zero; Wild: nine) Cash 3 Morning 8-7-9, Wild: 6 (eight, seven, nine; Wild: six) Cash 4 Evening 1-5-4-6, Wild: 8 (one, five, four, six; Wild: eight) Cash 4 Midday 1-2-0-0, Wild: 8 (one, two, zero, zero; Wild: eight) Cash 4 Morning 9-8-0-4, Wild: (nine, eight, zero, four; Wild: zero) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 02-03-04-05-06-12-15-19-20-21-22-23 (two, three, four, five, six, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 03-05-07-08-13-14-15-17-18-21-22-23 (three, five, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three) All or Nothing Morning 04-05-06-08-10-15-17-18-20-21-22-23 (four, five, six, eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three) Daily 4 Day 2-0-9-2, FIREBALL: 6 (two, zero, nine, two; FIREBALL: six) Daily 4 Evening 1-9-6-0, FIREBALL: 4 (one, nine, six, zero; FIREBALL: four) Daily 4 Morning 3-6-3-4, FIREBALL: 7 (three, six, three, four; FIREBALL: seven) Pick 3 Day 9-9-4, FIREBALL: 7 (nine, nine, four; FIREBALL: seven) Pick 3 Evening 6-3-8, FIREBALL: (six, three, eight; FIREBALL: zero) Pick 3 Morning 3-7-0, FIREBALL: 6 (three, seven, zero; FIREBALL: six) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 5-6-7, FB: 8 (five, six, seven; FB: eight) Pick 4 Day 8-9-5-7, FB: (eight, nine, five, seven; FB: zero) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 02-04-06-08-12-19 (two, four, six, eight, twelve, nineteen) Daily 3 0-6-1 (zero, six, one) Daily 4 9-5-8-7 (nine, five, eight, seven) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 01-06-07-11-12-16-17-18-19-20-22 (one, six, seven, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 7-5-9 (seven, five, nine) Pick 4 Midday 1-1-8-0 (one, one, eight, zero)