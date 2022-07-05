The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Tuesday:

Cash 5

02-09-25-29-34

(two, nine, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Pick 3

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-12-13-17-21-26-30

(four, eight, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Pick 4 1PM

6-9-3-5

(six, nine, three, five)

Pick 4 4PM

3-3-5-6

(three, three, five, six)

Pick 4 7PM

9-3-9-8

(nine, three, nine, eight)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-08-11-14-23

(one, eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Match 6 Lotto

22-23-24-25-29-42

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $740,000

Pick 2 Day

4-3, Wild:

(four, three; Wild: zero)

Pick 2 Evening

3-2, Wild: 7

(three, two; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

5-0-4, Wild:

(five, zero, four; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-6, Wild: 7

(three, one, six; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

2-7-4-7, Wild:

(two, seven, four, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-4-9, Wild: 7

(zero, five, four, nine; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

1-7-9-6-1, Wild:

(one, seven, nine, six, one; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Evening

2-4-0-7-6, Wild: 7

(two, four, zero, seven, six; Wild: seven)

Treasure Hunt

10-12-13-26-29

(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

8-1-9-9

(eight, one, nine, nine)

Numbers Midday

8-8-5-0

(eight, eight, five, zero)

Wild Money

03-10-18-22-30, Extra: 20

(three, ten, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty; Extra: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

11-22-25-27-38, Power-Up: 2

(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-9-9, FB: 4

(six, nine, nine; FB: four)

Pick 3 Midday

9-9-1, FB:

(nine, nine, one; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-8-8, FB: 4

(three, two, eight, eight; FB: four)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-6-2, FB:

(eight, nine, six, two; FB: zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-9-1, Wild: 7

(two, nine, one; Wild: seven)

Cash 3 Midday

9-0-9, Wild: 3

(nine, zero, nine; Wild: three)

Cash 3 Morning

6-1-8, Wild: 5

(six, one, eight; Wild: five)

Cash 4 Evening

1-2-5-8, Wild: 1

(one, two, five, eight; Wild: one)

Cash 4 Midday

1-1-0-7, Wild: 1

(one, one, zero, seven; Wild: one)

Cash 4 Morning

5-6-7-6, Wild: 9

(five, six, seven, six; Wild: nine)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

06-07-09-10-11-12-15-16-17-20-22-23

(six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-06-08-09-13-15-19-20-21-23-24

(two, three, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-05-07-09-12-16-17-18-20-21-23

(one, two, five, seven, nine, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

07-10-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-21-22-24

(seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Cash 5

07-21-25-27-33

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day

3-6-9-9, FIREBALL: 3

(three, six, nine, nine; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Evening

2-5-1-9, FIREBALL:

(two, five, one, nine; FIREBALL: zero)

Daily 4 Morning

1-7-0-6, FIREBALL: 1

(one, seven, zero, six; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Night

3-0-8-8, FIREBALL: 3

(three, zero, eight, eight; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

5-4-9, FIREBALL: 8

(five, four, nine; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Evening

9-8-5, FIREBALL:

(nine, eight, five; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Morning

0-6-1, FIREBALL: 1

(zero, six, one; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Night

4-9-2, FIREBALL: 4

(four, nine, two; FIREBALL: four)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5

11-13-20-22-23

(eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Pick 3 Day

9-7-2, FB: 8

(nine, seven, two; FB: eight)

Pick 3 Night

2-7-3, FB: 3

(two, seven, three; FB: three)

Pick 4 Day

1-9-8-1, FB: 5

(one, nine, eight, one; FB: five)

Pick 4 Night

6-4-8-2, FB: 1

(six, four, eight, two; FB: one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-06-10-18-20-25

(two, six, ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five)

Daily 3

3-2-7

(three, two, seven)

Daily 4

1-7-7-6

(one, seven, seven, six)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-05-07-08-10-17-18-20-21-22

(three, four, five, seven, eight, ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-10-11-12-13-14-20-22

(three, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-6-3

(one, seven, six, three)

SuperCash

02-11-16-25-30-39, Doubler: N

(two, eleven, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-22-25-29-31

(three, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

Daily Pick 3

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

Daily Pick 4

3-9-9-5

(three, nine, nine, five)