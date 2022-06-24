The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday: TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 1-1-1, Wild: 8 (one, one, one; Wild: eight) Cash 3 Midday 2-6-1, Wild: 7 (two, six, one; Wild: seven) Cash 3 Morning 5-1-3, Wild: 5 (five, one, three; Wild: five) Cash 4 Evening 2-4-0-5, Wild: 7 (two, four, zero, five; Wild: seven) Cash 4 Midday 4-5-5-3, Wild: 2 (four, five, five, three; Wild: two) Cash 4 Morning 2-7-7-9, Wild: 5 (two, seven, seven, nine; Wild: five) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-04-05-06-09-10-12-13-18-22-23-24 (one, four, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four) All or Nothing Evening 03-06-07-08-10-11-12-13-16-19-21-23 (three, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three) All or Nothing Morning 01-02-06-07-09-10-12-14-16-18-21-23 (one, two, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three) Daily 4 Day 4-9-4-5, FIREBALL: 4 (four, nine, four, five; FIREBALL: four) Daily 4 Evening 0-5-1-1, FIREBALL: 5 (zero, five, one, one; FIREBALL: five) Daily 4 Morning 5-2-9-5, FIREBALL: 3 (five, two, nine, five; FIREBALL: three) Pick 3 Day 7-9-3, FIREBALL: 4 (seven, nine, three; FIREBALL: four) Pick 3 Evening 3-2-1, FIREBALL: 8 (three, two, one; FIREBALL: eight) Pick 3 Morning 9-7-3, FIREBALL: (nine, seven, three; FIREBALL: zero) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 6-3-8, FB: 2 (six, three, eight; FB: two) Pick 4 Day 4-8-0-5, FB: 9 (four, eight, zero, five; FB: nine) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 05-12-16-20-21-25 (five, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five) Daily 3 3-3-0 (three, three, zero) Daily 4 5-2-0-4 (five, two, zero, four) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 02-03-06-07-10-13-14-16-18-21-22 (two, three, six, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two) Pick 3 Midday 0-4-3 (zero, four, three) Pick 4 Midday 5-1-4-2 (five, one, four, two)