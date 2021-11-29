The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 5

08-14-31-33-39

(eight, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $440,000

Match 6 Lotto

04-06-20-22-29-40

(four, six, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Pick 2 Day

2-8, Wild: 3

(two, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

3-1, Wild: 6

(three, one; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Day

2-7-0, Wild: 3

(two, seven, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-3-9, Wild: 6

(seven, three, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Day

7-3-1-4, Wild: 3

(seven, three, one, four; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-1-1-9, Wild: 6

(one, one, one, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Day

7-9-0-0-0, Wild: 3

(seven, nine, zero, zero, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

0-4-5-6-8, Wild: 6

(zero, four, five, six, eight; Wild: six)

Treasure Hunt

01-05-14-25-30

(one, five, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-8-4-5

(two, eight, four, five)

Numbers Midday

1-1-7-9

(one, one, seven, nine)

Wild Money

01-20-24-26-36, Extra: 2

(one, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six; Extra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

13-18-20-26-34, Power-Up: 3

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-3, FB: 2

(eight, nine, three; FB: two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-2-5, FB: 8

(one, two, five; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

7-3-9-4, FB: 2

(seven, three, nine, four; FB: two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-6-7, FB: 8

(three, three, six, seven; FB: eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-9-0, Wild: 8

(nine, nine, zero; Wild: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

8-3-5, Wild:

(eight, three, five; Wild: zero)

Cash 3 Morning

1-5-2, Wild: 5

(one, five, two; Wild: five)

Cash 4 Evening

6-9-1-7, Wild:

(six, nine, one, seven; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Midday

7-9-2-8, Wild: 3

(seven, nine, two, eight; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Morning

3-9-0-8, Wild: 1

(three, nine, zero, eight; Wild: one)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

03-06-10-11-12-15-16-19-21-22-23-24

(three, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-07-09-10-11-12-16-17-23-24

(one, three, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-06-07-10-16-18-19-21-22-23-24

(two, three, six, seven, ten, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

0-9-4-6, FIREBALL: 9

(zero, nine, four, six; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

3-7-2-2, FIREBALL: 2

(three, seven, two, two; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Morning

2-0-0-9, FIREBALL: 3

(two, zero, zero, nine; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Day

3-8-5, FIREBALL: 6

(three, eight, five; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Evening

6-9-7, FIREBALL: 8

(six, nine, seven; FIREBALL: eight)

Pick 3 Morning

7-9-4, FIREBALL: 1

(seven, nine, four; FIREBALL: one)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

7-7-9, FB: 8

(seven, seven, nine; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Day

6-0-9-1, FB:

(six, zero, nine, one; FB: zero)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

04-08-10-13-20-21

(four, eight, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Daily 3

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

Daily 4

8-0-3-1

(eight, zero, three, one)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-07-08-09-14-15-16-19-22

(one, two, three, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-08-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-20

(three, four, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-2

(four, four, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-7-9-7

(five, seven, nine, seven)

SuperCash

10-19-20-33-36-37, Doubler: N

(ten, nineteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

08-09-11-13-29

(eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine)

Daily Pick 3

0-1-5

(zero, one, five)

Daily Pick 4

8-5-4-0

(eight, five, four, zero)