The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday: TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 9-9-8, Lucky Sum: 26 (nine, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six) Cash 3 Midday 6-5-7, Lucky Sum: 18 (six, five, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen) Cash 3 Morning 7-6-9, Lucky Sum: 22 (seven, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two) Cash 4 Evening 7-8-5-7, Lucky Sum: 27 (seven, eight, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven) Cash 4 Midday 1-8-1-3, Lucky Sum: 13 (one, eight, one, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen) Cash 4 Morning 6-7-4-3, Lucky Sum: 20 (six, seven, four, three; Lucky Sum: twenty) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 03-05-06-09-10-12-13-14-19-20-21-23 (three, five, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 01-06-08-09-13-16-17-18-19-20-22-23 (one, six, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three) All or Nothing Morning 02-03-04-05-07-09-10-13-15-18-19-21 (two, three, four, five, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one) Daily 4 Day 5-8-3-8, FIREBALL: 1 (five, eight, three, eight; FIREBALL: one) Daily 4 Evening 7-1-2-5, FIREBALL: 9 (seven, one, two, five; FIREBALL: nine) Daily 4 Morning 5-3-8-6, FIREBALL: 9 (five, three, eight, six; FIREBALL: nine) Pick 3 Day 0-3-4, FIREBALL: 3 (zero, three, four; FIREBALL: three) Pick 3 Evening 9-6-6, FIREBALL: 2 (nine, six, six; FIREBALL: two) Pick 3 Morning 2-1-0, FIREBALL: 4 (two, one, zero; FIREBALL: four) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 2-8-5 (two, eight, five) Pick 4 Day 9-4-3-0 (nine, four, three, zero) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 06-14-15-16-19-20 (six, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty) Daily 3 9-8-2 (nine, eight, two) Daily 4 7-6-3-2 (seven, six, three, two) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 01-02-04-06-08-10-14-15-16-20-21 (one, two, four, six, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one) Pick 3 Midday 8-4-6 (eight, four, six) Pick 4 Midday 4-8-4-4 (four, eight, four, four)