The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday: TENNESSEE Cash 3 Evening 6-2-6, Lucky Sum: 14 (six, two, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen) Cash 3 Midday 4-5-8, Lucky Sum: 17 (four, five, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen) Cash 3 Morning 3-7-1, Lucky Sum: 11 (three, seven, one; Lucky Sum: eleven) Cash 4 Evening 5-1-6-2, Lucky Sum: 14 (five, one, six, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen) Cash 4 Midday 6-6-6-2, Lucky Sum: 20 (six, six, six, two; Lucky Sum: twenty) Cash 4 Morning 2-0-1-9, Lucky Sum: 12 (two, zero, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve) TEXAS All or Nothing Day 01-02-04-06-10-11-13-14-15-21-22-23 (one, two, four, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three) All or Nothing Evening 01-02-03-04-05-08-10-13-16-17-19-24 (one, two, three, four, five, eight, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four) All or Nothing Morning 01-03-07-10-12-13-15-18-19-20-22-23 (one, three, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three) Daily 4 Day 2-2-2-9, FIREBALL: 1 (two, two, two, nine; FIREBALL: one) Daily 4 Evening 0-7-9-4, FIREBALL: 9 (zero, seven, nine, four; FIREBALL: nine) Daily 4 Morning 3-4-1-1, FIREBALL: 4 (three, four, one, one; FIREBALL: four) Pick 3 Day 5-6-5, FIREBALL: 5 (five, six, five; FIREBALL: five) Pick 3 Evening 5-7-6, FIREBALL: 1 (five, seven, six; FIREBALL: one) Pick 3 Morning 3-6-3, FIREBALL: 4 (three, six, three; FIREBALL: four) VIRGINIA Pick 3 Day 3-1-3 (three, one, three) Pick 4 Day 8-1-4-4 (eight, one, four, four) WEST VIRGINIA Cash 25 06-08-10-13-18-23 (six, eight, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three) Daily 3 8-1-4 (eight, one, four) Daily 4 1-5-0-6 (one, five, zero, six) WISCONSIN All or Nothing Midday 03-04-05-06-09-10-11-12-13-17-19 (three, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen) Pick 3 Midday 0-0-3 (zero, zero, three) Pick 4 Midday 5-5-9-8 (five, five, nine, eight)