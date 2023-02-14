Cardi B's electric-blue gown brings the drama to Grammys red carpet

Sunday Best

It may not be exactly subtle, but this electric-blue gown worn by Cardi B on the Grammy Awards red carpet last Sunday brought the drama, in a beautiful way. Created by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, the gown seems to have settled around her face and shoulders as if a perfect puff of breeze brought it there, with the train balancing out all the theatrics up top. It's the kind of dress you stare at for a long time, wondering just how it goes on — and how much fun it must be to wear. Maybe we'll see some Gupta at the Oscars? Nominees, take note.