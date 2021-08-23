US WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children CHARLENE PELE , Associated Press Aug. 23, 2021 Updated: Aug. 23, 2021 4:46 p.m.
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — For more than seven decades, Martin Adler treasured a back-and-white photo of himself as a young American soldier with a broad smile with three impeccably dressed Italian children he is credited with saving as the Nazis retreated northward in 1944.
On Monday, the 97-year-old World War II veteran met the three siblings — now octogenarians themselves — in person for the first time since the war.