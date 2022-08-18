Stars Coffee, anyone? Starbucks successor opening in Russia JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2022 Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 5:58 p.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — People in Moscow who were disappointed when Starbucks closed its coffee shops after Russia sent troops into Ukraine may now feel a caffeine jolt of hope: A nearly identical operation is opening in the capital.
The name's almost the same: Stars Coffee. The logo could be the separated-at-birth twin of the Starbucks mermaid, with flowing hair, a small enigmatic smile and a star atop her head — though instead of a Starbucks crown she wears a Russian headdress called a kokoshnik.