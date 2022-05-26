Singing about suffrage, and thinking about current struggles

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEW YORK (AP) — Phillipa Soo says she noticed a change in the audience immediately.
News had just dropped of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, and there was a different vibe coming from the audience at “Suffs,” in which the former “Hamilton” star plays an early 20th-century suffragist. Some audience members at the Public Theater seemed to be clearly feeling a link, she says, between two struggles 100 years apart — over a woman’s vote, and over women’s reproductive rights.