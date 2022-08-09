'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college COLLIN BINKLEY, AP Education Writer Aug. 9, 2022 Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 2:30 a.m.
Angel Hope looked at the math test and felt lost. He had just graduated near the top of his high school class, winning scholarships from prestigious colleges. But on this test — a University of Wisconsin exam that measures what new students learned in high school — all he could do was guess.
It was like the disruption of the pandemic was catching up to him all at once.
Written By
COLLIN BINKLEY