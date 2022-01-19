Emerging talents in spotlight at hybrid Paris Fashion Week THOMAS ADAMSON, AP Fashion Writer Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 1:58 p.m.
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel arrives for Chanel 's Spring-Summer 2015 Haute Couture fashion collection, presented in Paris, France on Jan. 27, 2015. Ulliel died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles.
PARIS (AP) — A spattering of Paris Fashion Week menswear shows began in earnest this week for the fall-winter season, with French virus restrictions forcing many to an online-only presence.
Yet those brands that chose to maintain physical shows — like AMI on Wednesday — may benefit from a relative boost in prominence. As ever, the start of Paris Fashion Week is a moment to showcase emerging talents before the later appearances of industry heavyweights like Dior, Louis Vuitton and Hermes.