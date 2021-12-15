Edmunds Top Rated Awards announced for 2022

Every year Edmunds’ experts put their heads together to determine the very best new vehicles on sale. Spread across nine categories, the Edmunds Top Rated Awards are given to the cars, trucks and SUVs that rank at the top of their class according to Edmunds’ vehicle testing program. That means each winner has been tested at the Edmunds test track and thoroughly evaluated over many miles of real-world use.
There isn’t enough space here to cover all nine winners, so we’ve highlighted a new first-time winner for 2022, three returning champions from last year’s awards, plus a brand-new Editors’ Choice award for a vehicle that exceeded our expectations and delivered something genuinely new.