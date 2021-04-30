Disneyland opening highlights California's COVID turnaround AMY TAXIN, Associated Press April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 12:21 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a visitor to the Disneyland Resort takes a picture through a locked gate at the entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park will reopen to visitors on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP, File) Jeff Gritchen/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo a lock hangs on the center gate between the turnstiles at the entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif, as Disneyland Resort shut down due to the new coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, April 30, 2021, Disneyland, California's world-famous theme park, will reopen to visitors after an unprecedented 13-month closure in what tourism officials hope is a sign of the state's rebound from the depths of the pandemic. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP, File) Jeff Gritchen/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this March 13, 2019, file photo, a young visitor to Downtown Disney uses a hand-sanitizer station during the day last before Disneyland closed because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park will reopen to visitors on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP, File) Jeff Gritchen/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as she takes a selfie with her new fiance, Fernando Carranza, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle the during the last day before Disneyland closes because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in Anaheim, Calif. Carranza proposed to Quezada in front of the castle earlier that day. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park will reopen to visitors on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP, File) Jeff Gritchen/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, a woman with a face mask waits to cross the street outside Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park will reopen to visitors on Friday, April 30, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland, California’s world-famous theme park, reopened to excited visitors Friday after an unprecedented 13-month closure in what tourism officials hope is a sign of the state’s rebound from the pandemic.
The reopening came just four months after the nation's most populous state was struggling to combat a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations that packed patients into outdoor tents and killed hundreds of people each day.