Centuries-old passion play returns after pandemic break KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press May 8, 2022 Updated: May 8, 2022 2:50 a.m.
OBERAMMERGAU, Germany (AP) — Almost 400 years ago, the Catholic residents of a small Bavarian village vowed to perform a play of “the suffering, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ” every 10 years, if only God would spare them any further losses from the plague known as the Black Death.
Legend has it that ever since 1634, when the villagers of Oberammergau first performed their passion play, no more residents died of that pestilence or any other plagues — until 2020, when the world was hit by a new plague, the coronavirus pandemic. Oberammergau, like so many places worldwide, suffered some COVID-19 deaths, though residents who confirmed that were unsure how many.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER