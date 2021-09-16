Body composting a 'green' alternative to burial, cremation THOMAS PEIPERT, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 8:53 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — In a suburban Denver warehouse tucked between an auto repair shop and a computer recycling business, Seth Viddal is dealing with life and death.
He and one of his employees have built a “vessel” they hope will usher in a more environmentally friendly era of mortuary science that includes the natural organic reduction of human remains, also known as body composting.