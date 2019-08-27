Atlanta couple gifts High Museum collection of European art

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's High Museum of Art has announced a couple has gifted it a collection of Impressionist and post-Impressionist paintings, including works by Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro and Henri Matisse.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Tuesday that the 24-painting donation from philanthropists Doris and Shouky Shaheen is the most significant gift of European art to the museum since 1958. That year, the Samuel H. Kress Foundation provided the base of the museum's European collection by gifting 30 Italian works.

The High announced it'll name a gallery after the Shaheens and display the collection there later this year.

A museum official declined to estimate the value of the gift, but said it wouldn't have been possible with current resources. This year, a Monet painting sold for $110 million at auction.

