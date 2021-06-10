As children return to classrooms, stores expect strong sales

NEW YORK (AP) — As more children go back to the physical classroom and families look to restart their lives, back-to-school spending this year could top pre-pandemic levels, according to one key spending measure.
Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all payment forms including cash, forecasts that spending will be up 5.5% between July 15 and Sept. 6. That's compared with the year-ago period when sales were up a modest 1.2% as the pandemic wreaked havoc on schools' reopening plans and back-to-school shopping.