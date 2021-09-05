9/11: As the decades pass, the act of remembering evolves TED ANTHONY, AP National Writer Sep. 5, 2021 Updated: Sep. 5, 2021 5:18 a.m.
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Across the vast field where the plane fell out of the sky so many years ago, all is quiet.
The hills around Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of quiet precisely where quiet needs to be.