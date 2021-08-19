4 ways businesses can dodge loan scams and predatory lenders

“Guaranteed loan approval; receive funds in 24 hours.” “No credit check; interest rates starting at 0%; only low application fee required.” These statements may sound pretty good to a small-business owner in desperate need of capital.
But, as the old saying goes, “If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” says Carolina Martinez, CEO of CAMEO, California’s statewide micro-business network. Just because it’s the most frequent appealing solution you’re hearing doesn’t mean it’s the right solution, she says.