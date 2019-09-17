Incendian casa de exjefa de banco central de Ucrania
Por YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press
FILE - In this Monday, April 10, 2017 file photo, the chief of the Ukrainian Central Bank Valeria Gontareva makes a statement on her resignation during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Police said in a statement on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, that they are investigating a suspected arson attack late Monday on the house of Valeria Gontareva outside the capital, Kyiv, in the third chilling incident concerning the banker. less
Photo: Sergei Chuzavkov, AP
FILE - In this Monday, April 10, 2017 file photo, the chief of the Ukrainian Central Bank Valeria Gontareva makes a statement on her resignation during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Police said in a statement on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, that they are investigating a suspected arson attack late Monday on the house of Valeria Gontareva outside the capital, Kyiv, in the third chilling incident concerning the banker. less
MINSK, Bielorrusia (AP) — La casa de la exdirectora del banco central de Ucrania fue incendiada hasta quedar totalmente calcinada, en el tercer incidente que involucra a la banquera en el último mes.
La policía está investigando el incendio aparentemente intencional de la tarde del lunes en la casa de Valeria Gontareva en las afueras de Kiev, la capital, informaron las autoridades en un comunicado.
Un agresor no identificado aparentemente arrojó una bomba de gasolina sobre la reja de su propiedad. Los bomberos no lograron extinguir el incendio.
Gontareva, quien actualmente está como invitada en el Instituto de Asuntos Globales en Londres, también fue impactada con un auto a finales de agosto y, a principios de mes, un automóvil registrado a nombre de su nuera fue incendiado en Kiev.
Gontareva dijo que ha recibido amenazas del oligarca ucraniano Ihor Kolomoyskyi, quien perdió su PrivatBank cuando lo nacionalizó el gobierno que estaba en el poder cuando Gontareva dirigía el banco central en 2016.
Kolomoyskyi, quien había prometido públicamente enviar un avión a Londres para traer de regreso a Gontareva, negó su participación en los incidentes e insistió durante una entrevista que sus comentarios sobre “ayudar” a Gontareva a volver a casa no eran una amenaza.
Nataliya Vasilyeva contribuyó a este despacho desde Moscú.