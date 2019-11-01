Ellen Burstyn talks women in film, Pacino interview, #MeToo

This Sept. 28, 2019 photo shows actress Ellen Burstyn posing for a portrait in the Paul Newman Library of the Actors Studio in New York, where she serves as a co-resident of the Actor's Studio with fellow actors Al Pacino and Alec Baldwin. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen Burstyn hoped her Oscar-winning performance in the 1974 film in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" would lead to more Hollywood stories told from a woman's perspective.

Change didn't happen quickly, but over the past couple of years there's been an increase in female-driven films and women's voices in the wake of the #MeToo movement that has put a spotlight on sexual misconduct.

The 86-year old calls the impact of #MeToo "a long time coming" but wonders if the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction.

She recently spoke with The Associated Press about changes in Hollywood and her turn as a host for the rebooted "Inside the Actor's Studio."

An episode airs Sunday in which she interviews Al Pacino.