US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cI Will Find You\u201d by Harlen Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 2. \u201cHello Beautiful\u201d by Ann Napolitano (Dial) 3. \u201cLessons in Chemistry\u201d by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) 4. \u201cStorm Watch\u201d by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam\u2019s Sons) 5. \u201cTomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow\u201d by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf) 6. \u201cWorthy Opponents\u201d by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 7. \u201cPineapple Street\u201d by Jenny Jackson (Viking\/Dorman) 8. \u201cDemon Copperhead\u201d by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) 9. \u201cRemarkably Bright Creatures\u201d by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco) 10. \u201cA Day of Fallen Night\u201d by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury) 11. \u201cSomeone Else's Shoes\u201d by Jojo Moyes (Viking\/dorman) 12. \u201cI Have Some Questions for You\u201d by Rebecca Makkai (Viking) 13. \u201cFairy Tale\u201d by Stephen King (Scribner) 14. \u201cSo Shall You Reap\u201d by Donna Leon (Atlantic) 15. \u201cThe Boys from Biloxi\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201cSaved\u201d by Benjamin Hall (Harper) 2. \u201cThe Courage to be Free\u201d by Ron DeSantis (Broadside) 3. \u201cParis\u201d by Paris Hilton (Dey Street) 4. \u201cSpare\u201d by Prince Harry (Random House) 5. \u201cHow to Grow Your Small Business\u201d by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership) 6. \u201cThe Creative Act\u201d by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) 7. \u201cI\u2019m Glad My Mom Died\u201d by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) 8. \u201cWalk the Blue Line\u201d by Patterson\/Eversmann (Little, Brown) 9. \u201c8 Rules of Love\u201d by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster) 10. \u201cGood Power\u201d by Ginni Rometty (Harvard Business Review) 11. \u201cHalf Baked Harvest Every Day\u201d by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter) 12. \u201cThe Greatness Mindset\u201d by Lewis Howes (Hay House) 13. \u201cthe Longest Race\u201d by Kara Goucher (Gallery) 14. \u201cYoung Forever\u201d by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark) 15. \u201cBelonging\u201d by Michelle Miller (Harper) MASS MARKET PAPERBACK 1. \u201cRich Dad Poor Dad\u201d by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata) 2. \u201cDeath of the Black Widow\u201d by Patterson\/Barker (Grand Central Publishing) 3. \u201cGetting Even\u201d by Lisa Jackson (Zebra) 4. \u201cMercy\u201d by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) 5. \u201cThen You Came Along\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Mira) 6. \u201cTom Clancy: Zero Hour\u201d by Don Bentley (Berkley) 7. \u201cOne Night\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Avon) 8. \u201cBeautiful\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 9. \u201cA Bright New Day\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine) 10. \u201cA Place to Call Home\u201d by Nora Roberts (Silhouette) 11. \u201cHere's to Us\u201d by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press) 12. \u201cForever Texas\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 13. \u201cAbsolute Fear\u201d by Lisa Jackson (Zebra) 14. \u201cTexas Proud\u201d by Diana Palmer (Harlequin) 15. \u201cThe Red Book\u201d by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cIt Stars with Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 2. \u201cNever Never\u201d by Hoover\/Fisher (Canary Street) 3. \u201cHeart Bones\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 4. \u201cThings We Hide from the Light\u201d by Lucy Score (Bloom) 5. \u201cThe Four Winds\u201d by Kristin Hannah (Griffin) 6. \u201cThe Paris Apartment\u201d by Lucy Foley (William Morrow) 7. \u201cTwisted Love\u201d by Ana Huang (Bloom) 8. \u201cIcebreaker\u201d by Hannah Grace (Atria) 9. \u201cWhy Do I Do What I Don't Want to Do?\u201d by Jonathan Pokluda (Baker) 10. \u201cOne Italian Summer\u201d by Rebecca Serle (Atria) 11. \u201cThe Housemaid\u201d by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing) 12. \u201cThe Maid\u201d by Nita Prose (Ballantine) 13. \u201cThe Diamond Eye\u201d by Kate Quinn (William Morrow) 14. \u201cSecretly Yours\u201d by Tessa Bailey (Avon) 15. \u201cTwisted Games\u201d by Ana Huang (Bloom)