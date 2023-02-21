US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

4. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

5. 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Stone Maidens by Lloyd Devereux Richards, narrated by Donna Postel (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Last Orphan by Gregg Hurwitz, narrated by Scott Brick (Macmillan Audio)

3. The House at the End of the World by Dean Koontz, narrated by Natalie Naudus (Brilliance Audio)

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

7. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

8. Layla by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino (Brilliance Audio)

9. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Daisy Ridley (Penguin Audio)

10. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)