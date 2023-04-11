US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Romantic Comedy (Reese’s Book Club) by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House Publishing Group) 2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 3. Over My Brother’s Dead Body, Chase Andrews by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated) 4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 5. The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 6. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 8. Blue Moon by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Searching for Caryn by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC) 10. Rizzoli & Isles: Listen to Me by Tess Gerritsen (Random House Publishing Group)
- Splash in Milford named number one top workplace
- With fewer COVID rules, will more people go to farmers markets?
- MEPI continues fund applications, welcomes donations
- Network of Executive Women hosts virtual meeting
- Milford Senior Center asks public to participate in Great Give
- Devon Rotary Club donates to Beth El Center
- West Haven Library offering online Zoom chats, virtual programming
- Boys & Girls Club of Milford’s annual gala canceled
- Mobile addiction treatment team marks one year treating opioid use disorder
- Rose thanks Vista Energy for donations to Milford organizations