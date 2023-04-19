Texas-born princess facing imminent eviction from Rome villa

ROME (AP) — A Texas-born princess who lives in a Rome villa containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio is facing a court-ordered eviction Thursday, in the latest chapter in an inheritance dispute with the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families.
Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly known as Rita Carpenter, was still holding out at the Casino dell’Aurora on Wednesday night, awaiting what she expected to be the arrival of Carabinieri police in the morning. With her are her Ukrainain housekeeper Olga, and the housekeeper's daughter and two young grandchildren who fled Kyiv last year after Russia's invasion.