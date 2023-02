Break out those suspenders and dancing shoes, M.M. Keeravaani’s joyously energetic anthem “ Naatu Naatu ” will be performed at the Oscars, the show’s producers said Tuesday.

With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu” is one of the most memorable sequences from the Telgu-language action epic “ RRR ” with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.