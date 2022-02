Drag queen Paige Turner calls herself the illegitimate love child of Pee-wee Herman and Barbie, and she’s bringing that zany-glam energy to Milford.

Turner is once again bringing her New York City show full of comedy, singing and lip syncing back to the Milford Arts Council in March for the third time.

The show is part of MAC’s Nite Spot Nite events, an “eclectic collection of unique musical performances by the hottest stars of New York City's cabaret scene,” according to MAC’s website.

Turner is the creator, producer and host of annual live drag reality show “So You Think You Can Drag” in New York City. She also features on the TV show “SHADE: Queens of NYC” on the Fusion Network.

Turner’s shows have included Broadway hits with songs such as “What Baking Can Do” from the musical “Waitress” and “I’d Rather Be Me,” from the musical “Mean Girls.”

Tables seat two or four people and range in price from $95 to $229 with add-ons like charcuterie boxes from Milford’s Strega Restaurant.

“The crowds have had a blast the last two times she has been here, but the third time’s the charm,” MAC marketing specialist Meg Carriero said in a news release. “This musical joyride will have you wondering if this was real or a magical dream, but I assure you, your memories of this night will be quite real.”

All attendees must wear masks and provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72-hours of the performance.

The show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S. Milford. For tickets and information, visit milfordarts.org.