EXPLAINER: Why everyone's debating Riseborough's Oscar nod

NEW YORK (AP) — Nothing — not Tom Cruise's snub nor Austin Butler's lingering Elvis Presley inflections — has caused quite as much a stir around this year's Oscars as the best-actress nomination for British actress Andrea Risenborough.
Riseborough was unexpectedly nominated for her performance as an alcoholic Texas single mother in the scantly seen indie drama “To Leslie," a pick that shocked Oscar pundits and has since brought scrutiny from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. For a movie that has grossed $27,322 at the box office, “To Leslie” and Riseborough have made a lot of noise.