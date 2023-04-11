Apple-Movies-Top-10

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Avatar: The Way of Water 2. Creed III 3. 65 4. Shazam! Fury of Gods 5. Plane 6. A Man Called Otto 7. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 8. The Whale 9. Cocaine Bear 10. Missing (2023)
- Splash in Milford named number one top workplace
- With fewer COVID rules, will more people go to farmers markets?
- MEPI continues fund applications, welcomes donations
- Network of Executive Women hosts virtual meeting
- Milford Senior Center asks public to participate in Great Give
- Devon Rotary Club donates to Beth El Center
- West Haven Library offering online Zoom chats, virtual programming
- Boys & Girls Club of Milford’s annual gala canceled
- Mobile addiction treatment team marks one year treating opioid use disorder
- Rose thanks Vista Energy for donations to Milford organizations