Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Knock at the Cabin 2. The Whale 3. The Fabelmans 4. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish 5. Triangle of Sadness 6. Plane 7. M3GAN 8. The Old Way 9. Alice, Darling 10. Tár Movies US charts - Independent: 1. The Fabelmans 2. Tár 3. Aftersun 4. To Leslie 5. The Locksmith 6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On 7. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris 8. American Psycho (Uncut Version) 9. Dallas Buyers Club 10. Holy Spider
- Splash in Milford named number one top workplace
- With fewer COVID rules, will more people go to farmers markets?
- MEPI continues fund applications, welcomes donations
- Network of Executive Women hosts virtual meeting
- Milford Senior Center asks public to participate in Great Give
- Devon Rotary Club donates to Beth El Center
- West Haven Library offering online Zoom chats, virtual programming
- Boys & Girls Club of Milford’s annual gala canceled
- Mobile addiction treatment team marks one year treating opioid use disorder
- Rose thanks Vista Energy for donations to Milford organizations